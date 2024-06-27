Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2024) - According to the latest Reuters Events research, just 4% of insurers say they have already implemented Generative AI, with a large majority still at the planning stage.

With many challenges arising around AI strategy, Reuters Events has conducted an in-depth survey of the claims community, providing valuable insights into the latest AI use cases, investment trends, and expert commentary from industry leaders.

The survey explores the innovative direction of claims handling, uncovering the opportunities, challenges, and priorities shaping the industry - with a focus on AI and Gen AI - to help inform your strategic decision-making.

Get a PDF copy of the report 'How AI is Transforming Claims' here.

In the report you'll find essential insights to guide your next steps, including:

What is the investment sentiment towards AI, Cloud, Automation & more?

What are the prominent drivers and blockers for AI investment?

What areas are AI being applied to, and to what effect?

Has GenAI proved a worthwhile investment for companies so far?

Featuring bonus commentary from:

Don Jones, SVP Claims Design & Delivery, Allstate

Shannon Cragg, VP Personal Lines Claims, Nationwide

Quin Netzel, SVP Claims, Westfield Specialty

Angela Cerini, DVP Claims Specialty Construction, Great American Insurance Group

Gina Reyes, VP Claims, Openly

Maroun S. Mourad, President, Claims Solutions, Verisk

The report covers claims teams' priorities and the role of AI, strategies for claims efficiency, tips for creating productive claims teams, and how to address rising claims costs, alongside competitive insights on GenAI use cases, tech investment rankings and potential ROI for GenAI.

Download the full report to find out how your peers view this revolutionary technology, and benchmark your plans for progress against the rest of the industry.

