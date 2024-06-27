Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2024) - Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL) (OTC Pink: PLGNF) (FSE: 7CR) ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a SaaS technology company delivering mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators globally, proudly highlights the achievement of Malta-based B2B online gaming provider Swintt, which has won the prestigious EGR B2B award for Live Casino Supplier of the Year through its SwinttLive product.

SwinttLive, exclusively powered and operated by Playgon's innovative technology and operational expertise, operates under a strategic licensing and distribution agreement between Playgon and Swintt. This collaboration allows Playgon to provide a fully branded live dealer solution that is marketed to Swintt's B2B customers via their gaming platform, showcasing Playgon's industry-leading capabilities in live dealer software solutions and making this prestigious award a direct recognition of Playgon's innovative approach to live casino solutions.

The EGR B2B Awards, held on June 13, 2024, at The Roundhouse in London, are recognized as a benchmark for excellence, celebrating the best service providers in the gaming industry. Winners in each category are chosen by a panel of independent judges from the industry, with the process audited by Deloitte to ensure fairness and transparency. For further details about the EGR B2B Awards and to view the full list of this year's winners, visit

https://awards.egr.global/EGRB2BAwards.

This accolade highlights Playgon's vital role in setting new standards within the live dealer gaming market and emphasizes the seamless integration and quality of the SwinttLive product, driven entirely by Playgon's cutting-edge technology and operational expertise.

David Mann, CEO of Swintt, said: "Winning this EGR B2B award is a testament to the incredible teamwork and innovation that drives our partnership with Playgon. Their technology has been valuable in enabling us to deliver a top-tier live casino product to our clients. We are excited to keep up this partnership with Playgon and continue pushing boundaries of live dealer gaming together."

"We are thrilled that our hard work and dedication to pushing the boundaries of live dealer gaming have been recognized at this level," said Darcy Krogh, CEO of Playgon. "This award is a testament to our product, our commitment to providing a superior gaming experiences and the success of our partnership with Swintt. We look forward to our continued collaboration and to reach new heights in the future."

About Playgon Games Inc.

Playgon is a SaaS technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The Company provides a multi-tenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Its current software platform includes Live Dealer Casino, E-Table games, which, through a seamless integration at the operator level, allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true business-to-business digital content provider, the Company's products are ideal turn-key solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.playgon.com.

For further information, contact:

Mike Marrandino, Director

Tel: (604) 722-5225

Email: mikem@playgon.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, without limitation, may contain the words believes, expects, anticipates, estimates, intends, plans, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing of future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except for historical facts, the statements in this news release, as well as oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by Playgon, are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. In the context of any forward-looking information please refer to risk factors detailed in, as well as other information contained in the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 and Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other filings with Canadian securities regulators ( www.sedar.com ). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represents Playgon's current expectations. Playgon disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except if required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/214494

SOURCE: Playgon Games Inc.