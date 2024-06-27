Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2024) - Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FSE: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a Health Canada-approved, GMP-compliant pharmaceutical drug manufacturer specializing in the controlled substances MDMA and botanical psilocybin, is pleased to announce the launch of OptiMed, an online prescriber portal designed to provide Australian psychiatrists with comprehensive resources and support for prescribing psychedelic medicines safely and effectively through the Authorised Prescriber Scheme.

This secure platform, a unique collaboration between Optimi and Mind Medicine Australia (MMA), offers Australian psychiatrists a centralized hub for essential information, data, and resources related to psychedelic drug manufacturing and training. Its user-friendly interface delivers a personalized experience, making it easy for psychiatrists to find everything they need in one place. With comprehensive security measures in place to protect sensitive information, the portal enables users to independently access support, resolve issues, and efficiently find answers to their queries.

"The OptiMed Prescriber Portal provides psychiatrists with a single point of access to extensive information on psychedelic drug supply and the Authorised Prescriber process," said Optimi CEO, Bill Ciprick. "It also offers crucial insights into Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and our commitment to producing psilocybin and MDMA products to GMP standards, ensuring patient safety."

Mind Medicine Australia Chair, Peter Hunt, added: "The new Prescriber Portal equips Australian psychiatrists with the confidence and essential information to safely prescribe psilocybin and MDMA," said Hunt. "We aim to fully support prescribers as they meet the growing demand for these treatments in the coming months and years."

OptiMed is currently available exclusively to Australian psychiatrists. However, the Company plans to expand access to other countries as their respective regulators consider the reclassification of psilocybin and MDMA or choose to implement regulations comparable to Australia's Authorised Prescriber Scheme.

Psychiatrists interested in accessing the OptiMed Prescriber Portal can register now by visiting www.optimedportal.com.

Optimi brings its expertise as a Health Canada licensed GMP psychedelics pharmaceutical manufacturer, ensuring the highest standards of quality and responsible sourcing. As the only psychedelics pharmaceutical manufacturer in Canada with both a Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer's Licence and a Drug Establishment Licence (DEL), Optimi is dedicated to supplying top-tier GMP-grade products and APIs to researchers, drug developers, and authorized patients globally.

Key Features of the OptiMed Prescriber Portal:

Comprehensive Resources: Access to vital information on psilocybin and MDMA drug candidates and prescribing protocols.

Secure Communication: A platform designed to facilitate secure and informed prescribing practices.

Access: Resources and support from Optimi and Mind Medicine Australia staff to help psychiatrists prescribe with confidence.

Multimedia: Images and videos showcasing Optimi's GMP-compliant facility and MMA's professional training program.

Regulatory Support: Up-to-date knowledge and information of regulations surrounding the import and export process and Authorised Prescriber scheme.

For more information about the OptiMed Prescriber Portal, please see the attached Fact Sheet or contact:

OPTIMI HEALTH CORP.

Dane Stevens, CMO

Telephone: (778) 761-4551

For media inquiries, please contact:

Andrea Mestrovic

Andrea@weareverypolite.com

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Michael Kydd

investors@optimihealth.ca

For more information, please visit Optimi Health and Mind Medicine Australia.

ABOUT OPTIMI (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN)

Optimi is the only psychedelics pharmaceutical manufacturer in Canada with both a Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer's Licence and a Drug Establishment Licence (DEL). Specializing in controlled substances such as botanical psilocybin and MDMA, Optimi is dedicated to supplying safe, top-tier GMP-grade products and API to researchers, drug developers, and authorized patients in markets across the world.

Our leadership is reinforced by our state-of-the-art, GMP-compliant cultivation, formulation, and analytical facilities, purpose-built to develop proprietary formulations that meet the highest standards of quality and responsible sourcing. Located in Princeton, British Columbia, our two facilities total 20,000 square feet where all products are grown and manufactured in-house under strict GACP and GMP conditions, ensuring unparalleled quality and reliability. Optimi is committed to being the most trusted and compassionate supplier of safe drug candidates worldwide.

ABOUT MIND MEDICINE AUSTRALIA

Mind Medicine Australia is dedicated to expanding access to safe and effective psychedelic-assisted therapies for mental health conditions. The organization advocates for evidence-based practices and supports the integration of these innovative treatments into mainstream medical practice.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to Optimi's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "expects," "will continue," "is anticipated," "anticipates," "believes," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "forecast," "projection," "strategy," "objective," and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Optimi's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Optimi undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Optimi to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10615/214574_facc1a9a34109b49_001full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/214574

SOURCE: Optimi Health Corp.