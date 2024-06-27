CSP, Inc.: ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions Partners with Forescout Technologies to Improve Production Application Protection from Sophisticated Cyberattacks

ARIA AZT PROTECT Combined with the Forescout Platform Delivers Enhanced OT Critical Application Visibility and Protection

LOWELL, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a CSPi business (NASDAQ:CSPi) a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions,announced a new integration partnership with Forescout Technologies, Inc.

Forescout helps customers detect, protect, and respond to the latest risks and threats. With a deep view of asset intelligence captured throughout the Forescout Platform, customers have better visibility of active risks and threats, enabling them to make better risk prioritization and mitigation decisions.

ARIA's AZT PROTECT zero trust solution provides a lock-down approach to protecting critical production applications from attack, with a focus on stopping all forms of malware, ransomware as well as nation-state backed attacks on these applications and the OS on which they run.

ARIA is working with Forescout to integrate AZT PROTECT into the Forescout Platform to provide the ultimate in critical application visibility, protection and zero trust enforcement.

The AZT PROTECT integration will allow customers to get detailed analytics on each application running on each platform, allowing a complete version inventory and location. Forescout can use this information to assess the risk and provide critical application and device-level monitoring. In addition, the API integrations will allow the Forescout platform to distribute protection policies to be enforced by the AZT PROTECT agents at the application and device network level. AZT PROTECT will provide pinpoint accuracy of application-level attacks on devices or device groups in addition to the automated halting of these attacks. The integration creates a solution that provides critical levels of monitoring, control, and reporting for compliance purposes as well as investigative response.

"The integration with the Forescout Platform will be a win for our customers," stated Gary Southwell, ARIA Chief Executive. "Forescout customers will benefit from not only the added visibility that AZT Protect provides to the Forescout platform but also from the fact that AZT PROTECT deployed to critical infrastructure will render attacks, even those taking advantage of as yet unknown vulnerabilities, harmless."

Unlike leading next-generation antivirus (NAV) and (EDR) solutions, AZT PROTECT is custom-built for OT environments, offering protection against the most advanced zero-day and supply chain attacks, without the need for constant security patching. It reduces programmatic application vulnerability exploits to near zero by neutralizing attacks in real-time before they cause harm, using a revolutionary AI-driven patented technique for analyzing executable code, scripts, and processes to block these forms of attacks.

About ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions

ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a business of CSPi Inc. NASDAQ:CSPI, recognizes that better, stronger, more effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. Our solutions provide new ways for organizations to protect their most critical assets-they can shield their critical applications from attack with our AZT solution, while monitoring internal traffic, device-level logs, and alert output with our ARIA ADR solution to substantially improve threat detection and surgically disrupt cyberattacks and data exfiltration. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions to accelerate incident response, automate breach detection, and protect their most critical assets and applications-no matter where they are stored, used, or accessed. Learn more at ARIACybersecurity.com

About Forescout

The Forescout cybersecurity platform offers comprehensive asset intelligence and control across IT, OT, and IoT environments. Trusted by Fortune 100 organizations, government agencies, and large enterprises for over two decades, Forescout serves as a cornerstone for managing cyber risk, ensuring compliance, and mitigating threats. With seamless context sharing and workflow orchestration integrated with over 100 security and IT products, Forescout enhances the effectiveness of every cybersecurity investment.

Forescout Research Vedere Labs leads the industry in device intelligence, providing unique and proprietary threat intelligence that fuels the Forescout platform.

CONTACT:

CSP Inc.

Gary Southwell

ARIA Cybersecurity Media Contact

info@ariacybersecurity.com

SOURCE: CSP Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com