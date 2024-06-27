Comcast Corporation: Comcast Announces 2024 Impact Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / Comcast Corporation:

Comcast released its 2024 Impact Report highlighting impact stories, along with diversity and environmental data, to illustrate how the company is helping to create a more equitable, inclusive, and sustainable world.

As we mark Comcast's 60th anniversary, our commitment to making change has never been stronger. We've accelerated our efforts to close the digital divide through Project UP, our $1 billion commitment to increasing digital equity, by continuing to support local and national nonprofits that provide digital-skills training and career development opportunities. We've also continued our focus on creating a more sustainable world through energy efficient initiatives aimed at reducing our carbon footprint.

The report highlights the progress we've made companywide in 2023 and early 2024, including:

Awarding more than $25 million across hundreds of community organizations nationwide to support digital skills programs and partnerships.

Expanding our network of Digital Navigators, trusted community members who help people gain digital skills, with $13.6 million in grants for connectivity and adoption for 250+ organizations.

Helping thousands of young people gain essential skills in media literacy and storytelling through Sky Up Academy and NBCU Academy.

Supporting the growth of 13,500 underrepresented small businesses through $125 million in monetary grants, technology, and marketing resources through Comcast RISE.

through Comcast RISE. Piloting American Sign Language (ASL) in our Greater Philadelphia Xfinity retail stores to create a more inclusive retail experience.

in our Greater Philadelphia Xfinity retail stores to create a more inclusive retail experience. Making progress on our goal to double the energy efficiency of our network by 2030 - reducing the electricity it takes to deliver each byte of data by 40% since 2019.

since 2019. Launching the GreenerLight Program, which incorporates sustainability throughout the filmmaking process from script to screen.

Promoting volunteerism through Team UP, our employee-engagement program, with over 25,000 employee volunteers and over 220,000 hours volunteered.

Continuing toward our carbon neutral goal, reducing emissions by over 30% since 2019.

Comcast is grateful for its passionate employees and partners and looks forward to continued collaboration to help build a future of unlimited possibilities

