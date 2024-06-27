DJO Whistleblower Law Group: Daniel J. Ocasio Earns Lawyers of Distinction Award for Third Year in a Row

Lawyers of Distinction Names DJO Whistleblower Law Group's Daniel J. Ocasio as a Top Lawyer in the Industry for 2024

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / Lawyers of Distinction has announced that Daniel J. Ocasio, Managing Partner at DJO Whistleblower Law Group (DJO), is certified as a distinguished member of their organization for the third consecutive year.

Daniel J. Ocasio

The Lawyers of Distinction is recognized as the fastest-growing community of distinguished lawyers in the United States. Members are accepted based on an objective evaluation of an attorney's qualifications, license, reputation, experience and disciplinary history.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Lawyers of Distinction for our unwavering commitment to justice," said Ocasio. "This award is a testament to the dedication of our team and the courage of the whistleblowers who trust us with their stories."

Key Achievements of DJO Whistleblower Law Group

Ocasio is a former government prosecutor representing whistleblowers in actions under the Federal False Claims Act, SEC, CFTC, FCPA, IRS, and other whistleblower programs.

He and DJO's Director of Investigations, Christopher Piacentile, founded DJO Whistleblower Law Group after their groundbreaking respiratory fraud case against Apria Healthcare Group in 2017. The two "giant killers" served on the litigation team that secured a $40.5 million settlement.

In 2021, they played a crucial role in a case against SuperCare Health, with a $3.3 million settlement to resolve allegations that SuperCare had defrauded public healthcare programs by billing for unnecessary ventilator services.

Since then, DJO has played an essential role in exposing healthcare fraud and securing justice for U.S. taxpayers. Most recently, Ocasio and Piacentile played instrumental roles in exposing medical billing fraud at Lincare Holdings, resulting in a $25.5 million settlement in 2024.

"Our work in exposing and fighting against fraud is a testament to our team's dedication and commitment," said Piacentile. "We are part of a community that values integrity and truth in the pursuit of justice. Together, we strive to make a difference through our relentless efforts on each case."

The team has successfully filed over 100 cases against some of the largest healthcare providers in the nation, targeting various types of fraud, including:

Managed Care Insurance Fraud

Healthcare Fraud

Respiratory Fraud

Pharmaceutical Fraud

DJO Whistleblower Law Group wants healthcare professionals to know it's okay to come forward to expose healthcare fraud.

"Every case we take on is a step toward a more transparent and just society," said Ocasio. "This award motivates us to redouble our efforts in supporting and advocating for whistleblowers who seek to hold fraudsters accountable."

About the DJO Whistleblower Law Group

At DJO Whistleblower Law Group, our team of experts has significant experience and knowledge in assisting whistleblowers in legal situations. We will be there every step of the way, ensuring we fight as aggressively as possible for our clients so that they can get the highest reward possible.

