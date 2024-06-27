Black Book Market Research: Inovalon's Cloud Data Platform Dominates, Ranked #1 by Health Plan and Payer Clients for Fourth Straight Year in 2024 Black Book Survey

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / Black Book Research has declared Inovalon the unrivaled leader in robust data integration and predictive analytics, as endorsed by managed care, health plans, and payers technology users. Spanning Q3 2023 to Q2 2024, the Black Book Research payer IT client/user survey assessed two hundred vendors, drawing on feedback from 7,761 verified IT users nationwide to determine the final satisfaction rankings.

With over 900 health insurance companies operating across the United States, these organizations provide 64% of private healthcare and 35% of public healthcare through their plans. Remarkably, more than 19% of all U.S. health insurers participated in the 2024 Black Book managed care and health plan IT surveys.

"Inovalon's expertise in transforming siloed workflows into efficient, data-driven processes, supported by industry-leading analytics capabilities, distinguishes it as the leader in payer technology innovation," stated Doug Brown, managing partner of Black Book. "Inovalon's integrated SaaS suite of healthcare payer solutions provides member-centric insights and actionable strategies, enabling health plans to effectively measure, manage, and enhance healthcare outcomes, economics, and quality of care. This excellence has earned them the highest praise from system clients."

Along with the top overall honor for payer cloud platform solutions, Inovalon was also ranked among the top four vendors in several categories: Payer Digital Transformation Solutions, Quality Management Analytics, Payer Risk Adjustment Tools, Population Health and Value-Based Care Tools, Health Plan Claims Administration Solutions, and Health Equity and Social Determinants of Health Strategy Solutions.

Inovalon received top ratings in 12 out of 18 key performance indicators, including strategic alignment with payer-client goals, innovation, client relationships, trust and accountability, deployment, reliability, and leading payer-centric technology. For more details on Black Book's methodology and additional results, visit https://blackbookmarketresearch.com

About Black Book

Black Book, along with its founders, management, and staff, maintains no financial interest in any vendors included in its surveys, such as Inovalon. The organization publishes the results of satisfaction and client experience rankings and shares them with the media before notifying vendors. It does not solicit participation fees, review fees, inclusion or briefing charges, or vendor collaboration during its polls. Since 2000, Black Book has surveyed vendor satisfaction across over 30 industries globally in the software, technology, and managed services sectors. In 2009, Black Book began polling over two million healthcare software and services users to gauge client experience. It has built a reputation for independent, unbiased, crowd-sourced surveys among IT and health records professionals, CFOs, medical officers, physician practice administrators, nurses, financial leaders, executives, and hospital IT managers. The 2024 payer IT client experience polls were conducted over seven months through multiple research events.

For methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research, and ranking data, contact us at research@blackbookmarketresearch.com or see www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

