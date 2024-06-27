Preservica: Preserve365 Now Connects with Microsoft Power Automate to Further Streamline Archiving & Digital Preservation Workflows in Microsoft 365

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / Preservica , the leader in Active Digital Preservation archiving, is pleased to announce ongoing enhancements to Preserve365®, its embedded archiving and Digital Preservation solution for Microsoft 365. Preserve365 now integrates with Microsoft Power Automate to expand on our recent connectivity announcement with Microsoft Retention Labels. This new integration allows Microsoft customers to use Power Automate to standardize and automate review, retention and archival disposition workflows at scale for high-value, long-term records in Microsoft SharePoint.

Stuart Reed, Chief Product Officer at Preservica, added, "Preserve365 addresses the pressing need at many organizations to simplify and automate compliance and ensure long-term and legacy records in Microsoft 365 can always be quickly found, read, and actioned for FOI, regulatory, legal and AI value needs. Using Microsoft Power Automate in combination with Preserve365 allows customers to further leverage existing Microsoft investments and eliminates the need to learn and use separate vendor-specific archiving and discovery tools".

Records retention and disposition at scale

The new Preserve365 connectivity with Microsoft Power Automate enables record review, retention, and archival disposition actions to be integrated into standard business workflows, including connections to over 400 other applications. Information Management teams can build simple to advanced workflows to enable long-term records compliance and archiving at scale - from gated steps including email triggers to full automation and integration with Microsoft retention labels - saving hours of repetition, review and discovery by Records Managers.

For Government - deliver consistent policies and processes for the transfer of permanent and long-term digital records from agencies and departments to central archives and records functions - including the minutes of boards and commissions, substantive correspondence of elected officials, mission-critical public policy decisions, social care, engineering and planning records.

For Businesses - deliver consistent and compliant management of critical long-term and permanent Microsoft 365 records across central functions, departments, branch offices and subsidiaries - including records for regulatory compliance, ESG, HR, brand, Intellectual Property, litigation, major projects and strategic decision making.

Archiving and Digital Preservation that's part of the Microsoft 365 experience

Developed in collaboration with Microsoft and available to customers through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, Preserve365 simplifies compliance by making the archiving, digital preservation, and retrieval of high-value, long-term, and permanent records an integral part of the Microsoft 365 and Microsoft SharePoint experience.

The solution embeds Preservica's unique Active Digital Preservation archiving technology into the Microsoft 365 ecosystem minimizing the risk of data obsolescence, automatically maintaining long-term records in trusted readable file formats to ensure they can always be quickly found and actioned over decades - including records migrated to SharePoint from legacy file shares and other systems.

Take the Preserve 365 self-guided tour

Information and Compliance Managers - learn more here

Preserve365 is available on the Azure marketplace



About Preservica

Preservica is changing the way thousands of organizations around the world protect and re-use long-term digital information. Preservica's unique patent pending Active Digital Preservation archiving software automatically keeps every file alive in future-friendly formats over decades to ensure that critical, high-value information can always be quickly found and actioned for FOI, compliance, legal, brand, knowledge reuse and cultural needs. The UK National Archives, Texas State Library and Archives, MoMA, Yale and HSBC are some of the leading corporations, archives, libraries, museums and government organizations around the world that trust their data protection and future-proofing to Preservica. For more information, visit https://preservica.com/.

