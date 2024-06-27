Warner Jenkins: Nordic Wellness Expands Portfolio With Acquisition of Peak Flow, Rebranded as Nordic Flow

CHARLESTON, SC / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / Nordic Wellness, a leading provider of health and wellness solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Peak Flow, a lifestyle breathwork and meditation app. As part of the company's strategic expansion, Peak Flow will be rebranded as Nordic Flow and integrated into Nordic Wellness's portfolio of health and wellness brands. This acquisition marks a significant milestone, enabling Nordic Wellness to offer a comprehensive range of solutions aimed at enhancing both physical and mental well-being.

With the addition of Nordic Flow, Nordic Wellness will strengthen its family of brands, which includes Nordic Wave, a pioneer in the cold plunge industry. The integration of Nordic Flow positions Nordic Wellness to further solidify its leadership in the health and wellness sector by offering innovative solutions that meet a variety of wellness needs. "We are thrilled to welcome Peak Flow into the Nordic Wellness family and to introduce Nordic Flow to our customers," said Warner Jenkins, President of Nordic Wellness. "Our goal is to provide a holistic approach to wellness that encompasses both physical and mental aspects."

The rebranding of Peak Flow to Nordic Flow will ensure a seamless alignment with the Nordic Wellness brand identity while continuing to offer the exceptional breathwork training experience users love, along with new enhancements. Additionally, Nordic Flow will add an educational component to the portfolio, providing users with valuable knowledge on breathwork and meditation techniques through workshops and courses. "We believe this rebranding will strengthen our ability to deliver top-notch wellness solutions and educational resources," added Warner. This step forward underscores Nordic Wellness's commitment to empowering individuals to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives and cements its status as a leader in the health and wellness industry.

For more information, please visit www.thenordicwave.com and www.nordicflow.io

Contact Information

Madison Jenkins

Brand Director

mjenkins@thenordicwave.com

854-222-7717

SOURCE: Nordic Wellness

