Embark Goes Live With Dayshape as the Consulting Firm Continues to Disrupt the Professional Services Industry

Embark, one of the world's fastest growing consulting firms, implements Dayshape's AI-powered resource management platform to natively integrate with Workday as part of the providers' packaged solution that better connects people to work.

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / Dayshape, a resource management software company using AI technology to power professional services planning, welcomes Embark as a valued customer. Embark selected Dayshape for its best-in-class resource management functionality and unique solution with Workday to continue the firm's disruptive growth and deliver on Embark's philosophy that happy is good for business.





Dayshape Embark PR Image





Matt Cockett, newly appointed CEO of Dayshape, shared his delight: "Welcoming Embark to Dayshape is a pleasure as we share very similar values; both being hugely driven to innovate and disrupt our respective industries. Our AI and insight capabilities will undoubtedly support Embark in transforming resource management into a force for further business growth."

Embark, with over 600 employees across 18 offices in the U.S., previously used Kantata PSA for resource management. However, after growing 20x in the last five years, Embark's needs matured to require a dedicated resource management solution alongside an enterprise management system.

The two selected solutions, Dayshape and Workday, partnered last year to build a solution that leverages AI resourcing capabilities with the power of a top-tier ERP platform. Dayshape is the only resource management solution with an out-of-the-box Workday integration, enabling joint customers to streamline the resource management process and uplift revenue and profit.

Casey Hawkins, Director of Operations at Embark, remarked on the decision: "It was imperative that our resource management solution be compatible with Workday. We vetted multiple tools, but Dayshape was the only resource management solution with a seamless integration to Workday. Knowing this, as well as Workday's high partner standards, our choice was made a lot easier. We'll bypass expensive, time-consuming integration setups and maintenance, but more importantly, optimize our investment in both solutions."

Embark will benefit from Dayshape's pioneering AI-powered scheduling and engagement financials which enable firms to not only be more efficient but more effective when staffing projects. This helps to increase utilization, client satisfaction, career progression, and maintain or even improve attrition rates at Embark.

Casey Hawkins added: "We believe that taking really good care of our people enables them to take really good care of our clients. Dayshape supports this approach to growth in a holistic manner and is sure to enhance our ability to execute excellently for our clients."

Now live with Dayshape, Embark will experience the full power of Dayshape and Workday's packaged solution later this year. The native integration will provide Embark with a real-time feed of data from Workday to Dayshape (including items such as projects, skills, PTO, and absence) which is then used to optimally schedule within Dayshape with allocations being fed back into Workday.

