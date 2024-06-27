Concord, the leading agreement management platform for scaling SMBs, announces the launch of its groundbreaking Agreement Intelligence, powered by AI.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / Concord, the leading agreement management platform for scaling SMBs, announces the launch of its groundbreaking Agreement Intelligence, powered by AI. The new capability, which will be available from July 15, 2024, effortlessly unlocks key data - including dates and parties - from agreements, contracts and other important documents, to enable seamless and automated lifecycle management.





Concord Unveils Revolutionary AI-Powered Agreement Intelligence for Contract Management

The Agreement Intelligence feature, integrated into Concord's app, automatically extracts key contract terms and populates data within seconds. This capability enables businesses to capture essential details from contracts immediately upon uploading, significantly reducing manual data entry and minimizing errors. Additionally, the AI can auto-populate third-party data, generating instant summaries of parties involved in agreements.

"Concord's AI-driven solution is a game-changer for businesses handling large volumes of contracts," said Matt Lhoumeau, CEO of Concord. "By automating the extraction and entry of key terms, our users can focus on strategic tasks rather than tedious administrative work."

One of the standout features is the enhanced analytics capability, providing users with actionable insights from signed agreements. This includes metrics that help mitigate risks and boost financial performance throughout the contract lifecycle. Concord's AI also offers bulk analysis, allowing users to upload and process hundreds of files simultaneously, streamlining contract management processes.

More than one million users already trust Concord for their agreement management needs. Organizations from many different industries have reported significant improvements in efficiency and organization since adopting Concord.

With this new AI feature, Concord continues to lead the market in providing innovative solutions that drive productivity and streamline contract management. The company invites businesses to experience the future of contract management by trying out the new AI feature upon its release on July 15.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit Concord's AI page.

About Concord

Concord is an all-in-one contract management platform that helps organizations unlock the data in all their agreements. With features like real-time editing, e-signatures, and now AI-powered analytics, Concord enables businesses to stay compliant, mitigate risks, and drive revenue growth.

View the original press release on newswire.com.