Global Data Cloud Provider Chooses Revenue Grid to Improve Sales Efficiencies and Accelerate Revenue Growth

Revenue Intelligence Pioneer's Automated Activity Data Capture and Revenue Signals Enable End-to-End Pipeline Visibility and Accurate Forecasting

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / Revenue Grid, the revenue intelligence pioneer, today announced that a global data storage, infrastructure, and hybrid cloud management provider has improved sales efficiencies, pipeline visibility, and revenue forecasting with its market-leading sales enablement platform.

The organization works with Fortune 100 businesses to build a solid data infrastructure, perform intelligent data management, and leverage AI-powered hybrid cloud solutions. Its work with customers includes understanding their goals and building the right system and tools to help them innovate and scale.

The company selected Revenue Grid to streamline manual workflows through automated activity capture and provide its sales and revenue leaders complete visibility into sales teams' activities. The organization has improved sales efficiencies and reporting with the Revenue Grid platform while enabling 360-degree pipeline visibility and more accurate forecasting. As a result, the sales and revenue teams have shortened the time to close and accelerated revenue growth.

"We looked at a variety of revenue intelligence platforms. Ultimately, we chose Revenue Grid for the value and potential ROI it would deliver," said a company representative. "With native integration with Salesforce, deploying Revenue Grid was seamless. Its powerful automated activity data capture and sales forecasting capabilities have exceeded our expectations in improving our sales processes and workflows. Team leaders now clearly understand each deal in the pipeline, and team members are advancing deals more quickly - all of which has contributed to shorter cycles and faster revenue growth for our company."

"As a trusted partner to our customers, we continue to work closely and help them improve efficiencies and meet sales targets," said Roman Shovkun, EVP of Customer Success and Revenue Operations for Revenue Grid. "Our platform was built from the ground up as a one-stop shop for everyone involved in the workflow process, helping sales leaders and front-line sales executives align toward meeting the company's growth and market leadership goals."

Revenue Grid: Driving Revenue Growth and Velocity

Revenue Grid's forecasting capability provides sales team members with timely notifications about critical occurrences related to opportunities, helping them manage multiple opportunities efficiently and take action quickly to close deals. Additionally, sales leaders can identify bottlenecks or areas for improvement and ensure everyone is aligned.

Revenue Grid's Signals capability empowers team members to customize notifications to ensure that the right people are alerted to significant changes at the right time. Ultimately, Revenue Grid helps the organization set and measure the sales teams' performance KPIs, identify areas where individual sales team members can improve, and implement targeted coaching or training.

Revenue Grid helps global companies scale revenue growth and profitability through 360-degree pipeline visibility and AI-driven insights that improve workflow processes and team productivity. The company was the first to market with its revenue intelligence platform, built from the ground up as a one-stop shop for everyone involved in the workflow process-from frontline account executives to sales and revenue leaders.

Revenue Grid was recently named to G2's 2024 Best Software Awards and ranked Best Sales Software Product and Tool with an overall user rating of 4.5 out of five stars. For more information, visit https://revenuegrid.com/contact-us/.

About Revenue Grid

The pioneer in revenue intelligence, Revenue Grid delivers proven, market-leading solutions that enhance sales performance and expand revenue generation. Its platform delivers 360-degree activity data capture, actionable insights, streamlined workflows, and custom sales strategies. Setting the benchmark in data security for regulated industries, Revenue Grid's data capture technology is the first of its kind, native to Salesforce, SAP, Oracle, and Microsoft. The result: sales and revenue leaders gain clearer pipeline visibility, leading to more accurate sales forecasting and accelerated revenue growth, with an ROI multiplier of nearly 300X in the first six months. More information can be found at www.revenuegrid.com.

