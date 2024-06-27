Formerly known as Solarpack, Zelestra launches a new brand reflecting its strategic focus on customers and multi-technology solutions

Zelestra, a client-focused, multi-technology, global renewable energy company, has launched its new brand.

Zelestra leverages multiple generation and energy storage technologies, including solar, wind, batteries and green hydrogen, to drive the energy transition forward. Zelestra has evolved from a centralized renewable developer to a global, customer-centric platform, providing decarbonization solutions. Backed by EQT, one of the world's largest private equity firms, Zelestra boasts global capabilities, local expertise, and a strong balance sheet to deliver results for its clients.

Zelestra is on a global mission to make decarbonization a reality. With a key emphasis on innovation and collaboration, Zelestra is committed to helping customers, communities, and stakeholders through tailored solutions, local employment, and strong sustainability. With more than two decades of experience working in 13 countries, Zelestra is a trusted partner with proven capabilities in providing efficient, competitive, carbon-free solutions.

As a result of major transformation, the new brand serves to solidify the company's purpose, beliefs, and global growth strategy. The Zelestra strategy focuses on serving customer needs through co-created, tailored solutions. Zelestra sets its ambitions as high as the stars, positioning itself as the guiding light for its clients to change the world by making their own decarbonization a reality.

Leo Moreno, CEO of Zelestra, commented: "Our new brand represents a key step in the evolution of our company. It is fundamental for us to have a brand that not only supports the strategy of our business but also stands out in a sector as competitive as that of renewables. Differentiation is vital to remain relevant and competitive, and we are proud of our new brand that reflects the unique value we bring in advancing a carbon-free future for customers and our planet."

About Zelestra

With a portfolio of 20 GW of carbon-free projects across 13 countries, Zelestra is a vertically integrated company specializing in developing, constructing, commercializing, and operating large-scale renewable energy projects. Zelestra is made up of 800+ professionals globally. It is backed by EQT, one of the largest fund managers in the world, with $232 billion in assets.

