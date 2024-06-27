Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2024) - Legend Power® Systems (TSXV: LPS), a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, reports several key milestones in company sales growth and public sector adoption. The Company has received an order on June 25, 2024 and a deposit from contractors serving the City of New York School Construction Authority in support of a new school being built in the City of New York. This SmartGATE purchase is through a switchgear manufacturer for incorporation into the core switchgear, which represents another large market opportunity beyond the public sector. Additionally, this is the first 4000 amp SmartGATE Gen 3 that has been ordered. In addition, the US Federal Government has begun installation of the first SmartGATE for the Department of Homeland Security at a border facility. Furthermore the GSA has selected a large federal office within the Washington DC Federal Triangle for the next SmartGATE installation. These orders and installations are in addition to delivering 4 SmartGATE systems to a school system in New Mexico through a significant ESCO performance contracting firm this month as well.

"The system orders and installations in these critical public sectors are the culmination of years of work," said Mike Cioce, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Legend Power Systems. "Our multi-year relationship with the City of New York is now starting to payoff as orders begin to flow in. The size of this opportunity along with the Federal Government and ESCO sectors is large for Legend Power Systems and are significant drivers of our growth."

"The US public sector is a significant opportunity for Legend," said Randy Buchamer, CEO of Legend Power Systems. "When we combine these specific results this quarter with our record order bookings from last quarter (Press Release "Legend Power Systems Reports Record Purchase Orders Received of Over $2.5 Million" dated April 4, 2024), driven by private commercial real estate orders as well as the recent increase in recurring revenue for the Company, we are demonstrating results in multiple markets and geographies, which is required to drive our ambitious growth goals."

About SmartGATE

SmartGATE is an industry-leading, turnkey solution that identifies and fixes underperformance and waste in the electrical system of a commercial building. These performance issues often impact key areas of commercial real estate metrics including occupant safety and satisfaction as well as financial performance. This waste can also lead to higher operating costs, lower net operating income and other potential financial risks to the building owner, including adverse tenant experiences.

About Legend Power® Systems Inc.

Legend Power® Systems Inc. (www.legendpower.com) provides an intelligent energy management platform that analyzes and improves building energy challenges, significantly impacting asset management and corporate performance. Legend's proven solutions support proactive executive decision-making in a complex and volatile business and energy environment.

