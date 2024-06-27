Whirlpool Corporation Expands "Feel Good Fridge" Program Through Collaboration With HelloFresh and TQL

Shared fight against food insecurity brings organizations together to extend reach in 13 U.S. markets.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / Whirlpool Corporation is expanding its Feel Good Fridge program by engaging HelloFresh, the world's leading meal kit company, and Total Quality Logistics (TQL), one of the largest third-party logistics firms in North America.

Launched by Whirlpool Corp. in 2021, the Feel Good Fridge program provides refurbished refrigerators to food pantries and nonprofit organizations across the county, like the North Texas Food Bank in Dallas, to deliver free, fresh food for anyone in need. Starting with a local initiative in the Dallas area late last year, the three companies are now expanding their combined resources and expertise to reach more people in need across the country. Together, they'll impact 13 cities with Whirlpool Corp. providing 2000 refrigerators which TQL will transport and HelloFresh will help fill with wholesome and fresh ingredients.

"Across the U.S., 44 million people, and one in five children, face hunger," said Pam Klyn, Whirlpool Corporation's executive vice president of corporate relations and sustainability. "We launched Feel Good Fridge to fight food insecurity in a sustainable way, and collaborating with HelloFresh and TQL allows us to expand our impact in the communities that need it most."

In the three years since its launch, the Feel Good Fridge program has donated more than 900 refurbished refrigerators, keeping them out of landfills; delivered more than 250,000 pounds of food, helping avoid waste; and reached more than 25,000 families.

"Increasing the availability and accessibility of fresh produce and ingredients is a key part of HelloFresh's mission to fight food insecurity," said Jeff Yorzyk, senior director of sustainability at HelloFresh. "We're proud to partner with Whirlpool and TQL to help alleviate food insecurity by meeting communities in need where they are."

"We started Moves that Matter with the goal of aiding nonprofits by taking the complexity and expense of logistics off of their plate," TQL President Kerry Byrne said. "It is an honor to be a part of this collaborative effort with Whirlpool Corporation and HelloFresh to bring more fresh, nutritious food to communities struggling with food insecurity ."

Feeding America, who has been supplying food for the Feel Good Fridge program since its inception, will continue to provide food, with HelloFresh and TQL providing enhanced support in communities with the greatest need. The program will remain dedicated to food-insecure areas with high concentration of needs.

Current key markets include: Atlanta (133 Feel Good Fridge units), Chicago (29), Dallas (199), Detroit (230), Houston (53), Los Angeles (32), Minneapolis (24), Orlando (35), Phoenix (47), and West Michigan (112). The company has a target of placing 3,000 refrigerators by 2030.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is a leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home and inspiring generations with our brands. The company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2023, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 59,000 employees, and 55 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

