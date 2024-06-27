Peak Protein Inc: Peak Protein Wraps Up Successful Debut at Summer Fancy Foods Show, Celebrates Sofi Gold Award Win

MANHATTAN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / Peak Protein, a pioneer in natural, high-quality protein bars, proudly announces the successful conclusion of its first Summer Fancy Foods Show. The event, held at the Javits Center in New York City, marked a significant milestone for the company as it showcased its award-winning products to a diverse audience of key retailers, food enthusiasts, and industry professionals.

During the show, Peak Protein was honored with the prestigious sofi Gold Award in the Wellness Bars & Gels category for its Chocolate Peanut Butter Crunch Protein Bar. This accolade, presented by the Specialty Food Association, recognizes excellence and innovation in the specialty food industry.

"We are thrilled and humbled to receive the sofi Gold Award," said Tom Chinery, Founder of Peak Protein. "This recognition validates our commitment to creating delicious, nutritious, and high-quality protein bars. The positive feedback we received from attendees at the Summer Fancy Foods Show was overwhelming and reinforces our mission to revolutionize the protein bar market with cleaner, wholesome ingredients."

Throughout the event, Peak Protein engaged with hundreds of key retailers and food enthusiasts, fostering valuable connections and receiving enthusiastic responses to their products. The company's booth was a hub of activity, attracting attention from both national and international buyers eager to learn more about the brand.

In addition to the award and product showcase, Peak Protein's presence at the show garnered significant media attention. The company was featured in multiple press outlets, including an interview with Fox Business, where Tom Chinery discussed the brand's journey, its dedication to quality, and future plans for expansion.

"We are incredibly excited about the opportunities that lie ahead," Chinery added. "The interest and support we received at the Summer Fancy Foods Show have set the stage for significant growth. We look forward to bringing Peak Protein Bars to more customers nationwide and continuing to lead the way in healthy, nutritious snacking."

