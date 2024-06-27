Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2024) - Permex Petroleum Corporation (CSE: OIL) (OTC: OILCF) (FSE: 75P) ("Permex" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Brad Taillon, CEO of Permex, to the Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective June 12, 2024. The Company previously announced on April 29, 2024, the appointment of Mr. Taillon as President and CEO of Permex. Mr. Taillon has a wealth of experience working in operations and finance for both public and private junior Oil & Gas companies, particularly those focused on US and Permian Basin growth and development. His appointment to the Board is a key component to the Company's plans for strategic reconstitution and expansion of the Board in the near future.

Mr. Taillon's experience in junior Oil & Gas operations not only consists of working as a senior manager at the corporate level, but also in the field as a Registered Professional Landman with the AAPL. Mr. Taillon recently led M&A efforts for Ruckus Energy, a private Permian Basin focused junior Oil & Gas company, where he was instrumental in increasing their assets from zero to greater than approximately $130m in 1P reserves. Prior to Ruckus Energy, from Mr. Taillon oversaw the M&A initiative at Lilis Energy, Inc., a US publicly listed junior Oil & Gas company also focused on the Permian Basin, and contributed to Lilis' success of more than doubling its acreage position in the highly competitive Delaware Basin while the company's market capitalization grew from approximately $3MM to approximately $550MM in a period of less than two years. Prior to Brad's appointment at Permex as President and CEO, he recently served the Company as Vice President of Finance. Mr. Taillon holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in International Economics and an MBA in International Finance from Fort Hays State University.

As a part of Permex's strategic reconstitution and expansion of the Board, the Company also announced the resignations of Melissa Folz, Barry Whelan, James Perry Bryan, Mehran Ehsan, Douglas Charles Urch and John James Lendrum. CEO Brad Taillon stated, "On behalf of Permex Petroleum, we are grateful to these directors for their leadership and hard work to this point and helping to lay the ground work for the Company's future success. We look at this moment as the beginning of the next chapter in the book of Permex and our team is excited to show to our shareholders and the industry what Permex is capable of."

About Permex Petroleum Corporation

Permex Petroleum (CSE: OIL) (OTC: OILCF) (FSE: 75P) is a uniquely positioned junior oil & gas company with assets and operations across the Permian Basin of West Texas and the Delaware Sub-Basin of New Mexico. The Company focuses on combining its low-cost development of Held by Production assets for sustainable growth with its current and future Blue-Sky projects for scale growth. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Permex Petroleum US Corporation, is a licensed operator in both states, and owns and operates on private, state and federal land. For more information, please visit www.permexpetroleum.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Permex Petroleum Corporation

Brad Taillon

Chief Executive Officer

(469) 804-1306

