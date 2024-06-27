DJ TAGESVORSCHAU/Freitag, 28. Juni (vorläufige Fassung)

=== *** 01:30 JP/Verbraucherpreise Großraum Tokio Juni 03:00 US/TV-Debatte Biden vs Trump, CNN Atlanta Studios 07:00 DE/Varta AG, ausführliches Jahresergebnis *** 08:00 DE/Import-/Exportpreise Mai Importpreise PROGNOSE: -0,1% gg Vm/-0,5% gg Vj zuvor: +0,7% gg Vm/-1,7% gg Vj *** 08:00 GB/BIP (2. Veröffentlichung) 1Q PROGNOSE: +0,6% gg Vq 1. Veröff.: +0,6% gg Vq 4. Quartal: -0,3% gg Vq 08:00 DE/Erwerbstätigkeit Mai *** 08:45 FR/Privater Verbrauch Mai PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm/-0,2% gg Vj zuvor: -0,8% gg Vm/+0,2% gg Vj *** 08:45 FR/Verbraucherpreise (vorläufig) Juni PROGNOSE: +0,1% gg Vm/+2,2% gg Vj zuvor: 0,0% gg Vm/+2,3% gg Vj HVPI PROGNOSE: +0,1% gg Vm/+2,5% gg Vj zuvor: +0,1% gg Vm/+2,6% gg Vj *** 09:00 ES/HVPI und Verbraucherpreise (vorläufig) Juni HVPI PROGNOSE: +3,5% gg Vj zuvor: +3,8% gg Vj 09:00 DE/Bundestag, Plenum, Berlin *** 09:55 DE/Arbeitsmarktdaten Juni Arbeitslosenzahl saisonbereinigt PROGNOSE: +10.000 gg Vm zuvor: +25.000 gg Vm Arbeitslosenquote saisonbereinigt PROGNOSE: 5,9% zuvor: 5,9% 10:00 DE/About You Holding SE, HV *** 10:00 EU/EZB, Ergebnisse der Konsumentenumfrage Mai 10:00 DE/Einhell Germany AG, HV *** 11:00 IT/Verbraucherpreise (vorläufig) Juni PROGNOSE: k.A.% gg Vm/+0,9% gg Vj zuvor: +0,2% gg Vm/+0,8% gg Vj 11:30 DE/Regierungs-Pk, Berlin *** 14:30 US/Persönliche Ausgaben und Einkommen Mai Persönliche Ausgaben PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm zuvor: +0,2% gg Vm Persönliche Einkommen PROGNOSE: +0,4% gg Vm zuvor: +0,3% gg Vm PCE-Preisindex / Kernrate PROGNOSE: +0,1% gg Vm/+2,6% gg Vj zuvor: +0,2% gg Vm/+2,8% gg Vj *** 15:45 US/Index Einkaufsmanager Chicago Juni PROGNOSE: 40,0 zuvor: 35,4 *** 16:00 US/Index Verbraucherstimmung Uni Michigan (2. Umfrage) Juni PROGNOSE: 66,0 1. Umfrage: 65,6 zuvor: 69,1 *** 18:00 US/Fed-Gouverneurin Bowman, Rede bei Konferenz von Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation und Institute Leadership Council - BE/Bundeskanzler Scholz, Teilnahme am EU-Gipfel (endet Freitag), Brüssel - US/Federal Reserve, Jahresrevision von Industrieproduktion und Kapazitätsauslastung ===

- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich

einzeilige Flash-Headlines gesendet werden

- k.A. = keine Angaben

- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland

- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit

