Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Bio-Works Technologies AB receives observation status

On June 26, 2024, Bio-Works Technologies AB (the "Company") issued a press
release where the Company announced its intention to change listing from Nasdaq
First North Growth Market to Spotlight Stock Market. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if it has disclosed its intention to delist its financial
instruments from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Bio-Works Technologies AB (BIOWKS, ISIN code SE0007387089, order book ID
147040) shall be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
