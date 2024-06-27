Finrex Markets LTD: Finrex Reinvents Corporate Cryptocurrency Use With the New FinRex Card

Canadian crypto exchange Finrex now delivers the FinRex Card, simplifying corporate cryptocurrency transactions

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / Gregory Moreau, CTO at Finrex, the leading Canadian crypto exchange, announced the launch of the transformative FinRex Card. This innovation carries the vision of an exchange dedicated to simplifying cryptocurrency transactions for corporations since 2021.









"The introduction of the FinRex Card is a pivotal point in our journey towards revolutionizing corporate cryptocurrency use," says Gregory Moreau. "We believe in effortless cryptocurrency transactions for enterprises of any size. Our Card bridges gaps between corporations and sustainable crypto assets management. The trust placed in us by our clientele motivates our relentless push for better solutions."

Finrex, renowned for its unwavering commitment to client-focused solutions, has consistently been a trendsetter in the crypto industry. The company's consistent progress since 2021 has cemented its reputation as a force driving corporate digital transformation. The launch of the FinRex Card underscores this commitment to bringing the advantages of cryptocurrency to the arm's reach of corporations everywhere, demonstrating our dedication to our clients' needs.

"Our vision has always been to simplify cryptocurrency transactions for corporations," further adds Gregory Moreau. "The FinRex Card embodies this - a vision unfolding into reality. We are geared up to bring the new wave of transformation in the corporate crypto world."

Finrex's commitment to revolutionizing corporate cryptocurrency use remains unchanged as it surges forward. Following the launch of the FinRex Card, the company looks forward to further innovations, consolidating its position as a leader in the crypto exchange market.

