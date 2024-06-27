Kadena Announces Nitin Gaur as Advisor

Former IBM Blockchain Lab Founder and Global Head of Digital Assets at State Street Named Advisor to Industry's Only Scalable Proof of Work Blockchain

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / Kadena, the industry's only scalable Proof-of-Work blockchain, welcomes Nitin Gaur, the founder of IBM Blockchain Lab and a former Global Head of Digital Assets at State Street, as an advisor. Gaur, a distinguished leader in blockchain with a robust patent portfolio, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to guide Kadena's strategic direction for implementing a decentralized approach to traditional finance.

Kadena Announces Nitin Guar as Advisor

Stuart Popejoy, CEO and co-founder of Kadena, expressed his excitement about the new addition to Kadena's advisory team. "We are thrilled to welcome Nitin Gaur to Kadena as an advisor, joining blockchain inventor Dr. Stuart Haber, among others. His deep understanding of blockchain technology and his institutional background will be instrumental as we continue to push the boundaries of what is possible with our platform."

Gaur shared in the excitement to join Kadena. "Kadena has a bright future with a world-class team of executives and advisors. I'm excited to bring my experience in blockchain-powered business networks, especially in financial services, to add to a strong foundation."

Gaur's contributions to the field extend beyond his work at IBM and State Street. He is a sought-after speaker at various global events, advised on digital currency initiatives at Stanford University, and holds 100-plus patents.

For more information about Kadena and its initiatives, please visit www.kadena.io.

About Nitin Gaur

Nitin Gaur is currently the founder and CEO of LedgerLink, an AI-driven Web2.5 platform. The goal of LedgerLink is leading Digital Asset and Technology Design, with aspirations to transition part of the company's financial market infrastructure and its clients to the new digital economy. In this role, Gaur aims to dedicate energy to bridging traditional finance and emerging decentralized finance with concepts around enterprise-grade digital-asset custody, risk-model frameworks, tokenization of traditional assets, and fund structures to transform and modernize the market infrastructure with a vast partner ecosystem. Nitin Gaur also serves as the CTO and co-founder at Portal Asset Management, an acclaimed crypto hedge fund. He is also the co-host of the "Beyond Bitcoin" podcast, which offers deep insights into the evolution and adoption of digital assets across industries.

In his previous role, Nitin Gaur served as Managing Director at State Street and was the founder and Director of IBM Digital Asset Labs - committed to devising industry standards and use cases and working towards making blockchain for enterprise a reality. In parallel, Gaur also served as CTO of IBM World Wire - a cross-border payment solution utilizing digital assets. He also founded IBM Blockchain Labs and led the effort to establish blockchain practices for the enterprise. Prior to this role, Gaur was working in the capacity of CTO, IBM Mobile Payments, and Enterprise Mobile Solutions. Gaur holds an MS in Management Information Systems and an MBA in Finance from The University of Maryland. He was also appointed as an IBM Distinguished Engineer and was recognized as a Master Inventor with a rich patent portfolio.

About Kadena

Kadena, a blockchain technology company founded in 2017 by Stuart Popejoy and Will Martino, who created JP Morgan's first blockchain and led the SEC's Crypto Committee, stands as the industry's only scalable layer-1 Proof of Work (PoW) blockchain. This unique scalability enables Kadena to deliver infrastructure-grade performance for any blockchain project. Along with our smart contract language Pact, Kadena's platform provides the world with the tools and environment to turn ideas and ambitions into reality, paving the way for true blockchain mass adoption.

Kadena LinkedIn

Kadena on X (formerly Twitter)

Kadena Discord

Contact Information

Kadena Press

Kadena Press

press@kadena.io

SOURCE: Kadena

View the original press release on newswire.com.