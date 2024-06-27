Neuro20 Technologies: Neuro20 Sparks Hope for Long COVID Recovery

White Paper discussing patient improvements and potential mechanisms for patients with Long COVID.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / Neuro20 Technologies Corp., announces release of a White Paper discussing patient improvements and potential mechanisms for patients with Long COVID, specifically with fatigue, movement, and neurological symptoms. Neuro20 is a medical technology manufacturer with an FDA cleared wearable device that involuntarily moves up to 44 muscles in a series of pre-designed sequenced movement patterns.





Since April 2024, doctors utilized the device for seven patients diagnosed with Long Covid. It demonstrated levels of improvement for symptoms and quality of life for all seven patients. Two patients used walkers coming into the clinic and left without a walker following one treatment.

The device is a physical modality, worn by the patient, that is FDA medically cleared (Feb. 2023) and Medicare Durable Medical Equipment approved (Feb. 2024). The FDA Indications of Use are facilitation of muscle performance, re-educating muscles, increasing local blood circulation, maintaining or increasing range of motion, relaxing muscle spasms, and retardation or preventing disuse atrophy, all of which address the underlying symptoms of Long COVID.

The device is intended for injured and diseased tissue, must be prescribed, and has a Use Environment both in clinics and home.

A white paper discussing the theory behind the effects of the device demonstrated in the field may be found at this link. Videos demonstrating the effects of Neuro20 impacting Neuromuscular conditions may be viewed at https://neuro20.com/reviews.

Call to Action - Since COVID-19 emerged scientists struggle to catch up with the aftermath. Long COVID affects approximately 24 million Americans, 65 million people globally. The American Disability Act recognizes Long COVID as a disability, allowing workplace accommodations to keep people in the workforce. Nearly 45% diagnosed with Long COVID are unable to work. A study at Harvard University estimates Long COVID's cost to the economy will be nearly $3.7 Trillion dollars.

Neuro20 understands that a clinical approach to solving Long COVID must occur through credible randomized controlled trials. Currently, there are 43 federally funded programs and research projects occurring for Long COVID. Neuro20 requests that Long COVID researchers consider conducting trials utilizing the Neuro20 modality and accurately document efficacy. Neuro20's mission is to help all patients gain access to verified quality care, and therefore the device may be utilized in any community, urban or rural, in clinic or at home.

Forward-Looking Statements

About Neuro20 Technologies Corp.

Neuro20 is a registered Delaware C-Corp, founded by a veteran in 2020 to help him recover from his service-sustained injuries. Neuro20 is privately owned, and received initial funding by the Harvard Business School Alumni Angels. After two years in the Tampa Bay Technology Incubator, Neuro20 scaled operations, opened warehousing and offices, and are rapidly growing. Our mission is "Suit Up Together for Better". For more information about the company please visit www.neuro20.com.

