Hour One Revolutionizes AI Video Production and Expands Market Reach Through Collaboration With Google Cloud

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / Hour One, a leader in AI-driven video content creation, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Google Cloud. This partnership aims to bring Hour One's innovative video production capabilities directly to Google Cloud's extensive customer base through its availability on Google Cloud Marketplace.

Hour One

Company Logo

Expanding the Reach of AI Video Solutions

With the availability of Hour One's AI video platform on Google Cloud Marketplace, enterprise customers can seamlessly integrate high-quality video content into their workflows. Existing Google Cloud customers can now purchase Hour One's services directly through the marketplace, utilizing their Google Cloud credits for payment. This integration provides a streamlined solution for enterprises looking to enhance their marketing and communication efforts with cutting-edge AI video technology.

Benefits of Using Hour One

Better Communication : Elevate your training materials and company communications for an unforgettable impact, in any language.

: Elevate your training materials and company communications for an unforgettable impact, in any language. Personalized Outreach : Stand out, attract prospects, and close deals faster with personalized video and outreach automation.

: Stand out, attract prospects, and close deals faster with personalized video and outreach automation. Boost Engagement : Viewers retain 95% of a video's message, versus 10% from text alone. WOW your audience.

: Viewers retain 95% of a video's message, versus 10% from text alone. WOW your audience. Win Deals : Ramp up sales teams with their Avatar and set them for success with them in the video.

: Ramp up sales teams with their Avatar and set them for success with them in the video. 90% Cost Savings

10x Faster Video Creation

200% Higher Engagement

Driving Innovation for Enterprise Customers

The collaboration with Google Cloud is poised to drive innovation across various industries by providing businesses with easy access to professional-grade video content creation solutions.

"Partnering with Google Cloud has been transformative for us," says Amir Konigsberg, Founding Director and Head of Strategic Partnerships at Hour One. "This next step in our collaboration enables us to bring our AI video solutions to a broader audience, empowering businesses to create engaging video content efficiently and cost-effectively."

"Bringing Hour One's AI video platform to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the platform on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. "Hour One can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys."

A Seamless Integration for Enhanced Customer Experience

By offering Hour One's services on Google Cloud Marketplace, customers benefit from:

Simplified Purchasing and Payment : Utilize Google Cloud credits for Hour One services.

: Utilize Google Cloud credits for Hour One services. Seamless Integration : Direct access to Hour One's platform through Google Cloud.

: Direct access to Hour One's platform through Google Cloud. Enhanced Scalability: Leverage Google Cloud's robust infrastructure to scale video production as needed.

Looking Ahead

As part of its strategic roadmap, Hour One plans to make its core AI models available in the Vertex AI Model Garden. This will enable other companies to incorporate Hour One's proprietary models into their own AI projects, further extending the impact of their innovative technology.

"Google Cloud's support has been pivotal in our growth journey," adds Konigsberg. "We are excited about the opportunities this partnership brings and are committed to delivering even greater value to our customers through this extended collaboration."

Hour One's partnership with Google Cloud represents a significant milestone, combining the strengths of both companies to revolutionize the AI video production landscape and drive forward the adoption of advanced AI tools in enterprise workflows. Leading enterprises such as Lowe's, Novartis, Intuit, T-Mobile, Johnson & Johnson, and Hewlett Packard are already leveraging Hour One's capabilities to enhance their video content strategies, setting the stage for even broader adoption and success in the future.

Contact Information

Sarah Mehelman

Brand Marketing Manager

sarahmehlman@hourone.ai

Gil Ariel

Chief Growth Officer

gil@hourone.ai

SOURCE: Hour One

View the original press release on newswire.com.