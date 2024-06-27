Ascend Plastic Surgery Partners: Ascend Aesthetic Partners Rebrands for a New Era in Aesthetics

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / Ascend Aesthetic Partners, a network of 12 plastic surgery and aesthetic centers across the nation, proudly announces its pivotal rebrand from Ascend Plastic Surgery Partners, marking a significant milestone in advancing aesthetic medicine. This transformation underscores Ascend's dedication to enhancing patient care and fostering a collaborative community among top-tier plastic surgeons nationwide.









"The landscape of aesthetic medicine is constantly evolving, and Ascend Aesthetic Partners is at the forefront of that change," stated Dr. William Hedden, Chief Medical Officer. "This rebrand reflects our ongoing commitment to patient-centered care and continuous professional growth."

Grounded in the principles of clinical leadership and collaboration, shared learnings, education and community building, Ascend Aesthetic Partners brings together a network of renowned surgeons who are dedicated to elevating standards in the field. This commitment to continuous improvement is furthered by the esteemed Clinical Advisory Board, comprised of industry leaders like Dr. Kimball Crofts of Aesthetica Plastic Surgery (Lindon, UT) and Dr. Thomas McFadden Jr. of Advanced Cosmetic Surgery (Greenville, SC).



Introducing a New Purpose, Vision and Values:

As part of its rebranding initiative, Ascend Aesthetic Partners has unveiled a new purpose and vision that guides its mission to renew, restore and foster self-confidence and overall well-being in patients. Developed through iterative sessions with core working groups, these values are foundational to Ascend's culture and underscore its commitment to excellence in aesthetics and compassionate patient care.

"Our rebrand goes beyond a new name and logo; it signifies our renewed purpose to guide patients towards their optimal selves and our vision to establish premier centers of excellence in aesthetics," said Anthony Milonas, CEO of Ascend Aesthetic Partners. "Our values of excellence, compassion, community, accountability and creating a winning team are integral to our culture. They reflect our commitment to patient-centered care, collaborative community building and maintaining the highest standards in aesthetic medicine."

The launch of Ascend Aesthetic Partners coincides with the unveiling of its new website, www.AscendAestheticPartners.com, designed to showcase the network's capabilities and facilitate access to its comprehensive suite of services.

Ascend's dedication to patient care is exemplified by their patient-first focus.

"Imagine a practice where you can focus solely on your patients, knowing the operational and administrative responsibilities are expertly handled, that's what Ascend aims to deliver to our partners," explained Dr. Crofts.

As part of its commitment to growth, Ascend Aesthetic Partners offers strategic investment opportunities and advanced support services in finance, HR, marketing and operational management for the plastic surgery and aesthetic practices they serve. These initiatives are tailored to help practices thrive in a competitive healthcare landscape while maintaining a patient-first approach.

"We are excited to embark on this new chapter as Ascend Aesthetic Partners," added Dr. McFadden. "Our focus remains steadfast on supporting our partners in achieving their professional goals and delivering exceptional care to our patients."

Interested surgeons can learn more about how Ascend's network, expertise and support services can empower their practice and elevate patient care. If interested in joining this premier network, visit their new website at www.AscendAestheticPartners.com to explore Ascend's comprehensive suite of services.

About Ascend Aesthetic Partners: Ascend Aesthetic Partners is a leading management services organization dedicated to redefining excellence in plastic surgery and aesthetic care. With a focus on clinical leadership and collaborative growth, Ascend provides comprehensive support to its network of top-tier surgeons across the country. For more information about Ascend Aesthetic Partners and its services, visit www.AscendAestheticPartners.com.

