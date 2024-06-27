Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
27.06.2024 16:26 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Northern Trust Celebrates Reserves Day and Armed Forces Day

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / Northern Trust:

In celebration of Reserves Day on June 26th and Armed Forces Day on June 29th, our employee led Military Appreciation and Assistance Business Resource Council (MAARC) joined forces with our Women in Leadership Business Resource Council in our London office where we heard from former military personnel Jeannie S and Bridget Forster.

Our MAARC Co-Chair, David Brooks MBCI led a conversation with Jeannie and Bridget who walked our London team through their time in the British Army, exploring some of the challenges they have both faced during their careers and their top tips for navigating successful careers as senior female leaders.

MAARC helps lead Northern Trust's activities in support of our serving Armed Forces, Veterans, Reservists, Cadets, Military spouses/partners, and families. We are proud gold award signatories of the Armed Forces Covenant and have recently been recognised as being in the top 50 employers of Veterans in the UK.

"Armed Forces week and Reserves Day are both great opportunities for us to celebrate and take a moment to appreciate some of the sacrifices our Military service members make in the defence of our national interests. We were delighted to be joined by Bridget Forster and Jeannie Saville who walked Northern Trust colleagues through some of the fascinating experiences, challenges, and successes they faced during their time as British Army Officers."

David Brooks

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Northern Trust on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Northern Trust
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/northern-trust
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Northern Trust



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
