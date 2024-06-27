Oscillate Plc - Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 31 May 2024

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 27

27 June 2024

Oscillate PLC

("Oscillate" or the "Company")

Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 31 May 2024

I am pleased to present the interim results for Oscillate plc (AQSE: MUSH) for the period ending 31 May 2024.

Director's Statement

During the period the Company made a loss of £302,783 compared with a loss of £508,310 for the same period last year. The loss is mainly due to revaluations of investments. The Board has been working diligently to reduce the administrative costs of the Company and these were £74,461 compared to £71,482 for the comparable period. Although the administrative costs show as slightly higher compared to the comparative period, directors' salaries are being accrued and remain unpaid. As at 31 May 2024, the Company's cash position was £1,060,311 (2023: £1,168,956).

The Board of the Company continues to work to source good investments at an attractive price and hopes to be able to update the market presently.

These interim results have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor.

John Treacy

Independent Non-Executive Director, Oscillate plc

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Company

Oscillate PLC

John Treacy

ir@oscillateplc.com

https://oscillateplc.com

Corporate Advisor

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Telephone: 020 7220 9796

Statement of Comprehensive Income for the 6 months ended 31 May 2024

6 months to31 May 2024Unaudited Year ended30 November 2023Audited 6 months to31 May 2023Unaudited £ £ £ Administrative expenses (74,461) (224,923) (71,482) Loss on investments at fair value through profit and loss (243,994) (849,904) (442,400) Loss on sale of investment - (104,456) - Operating Loss (318,455) (1,179,283) (513,882) Interest income 15,671 14,204 5,572 (302,783) (1,165,079) (508,310) Taxation - (212,476) - Loss for the period (302,783) (952,603) (508,310) Basic and diluted earnings per share (0.28p) (0.44p) (0.5p)

Statement of Financial Position for the 6 months ended 31 May 2024

6 months to31 May 2024Unaudited Year ended 30 November 2023Audited 6 months to31 May 2023Unaudited £ £ £ Assets Non-current assets Investments 19,629 19,785 14,700 19,629 19,785 14,700 Current assets Investments 1,183,296 1,427,134 2,032,051 Trade and other receivables 5,882 5,659 6,867 Cash and cash equivalents 1,060,311 1,101,259 1,168,956 2,249,489 2,534,052 3,207,874 Total assets 2,269,118 2,553,837 3,222,574 Current liabilities Trade and other payables (41,671) (23,607) (35,575) (41,671) (23,607) (35,575) Deferred tax liability (23,140) (23,140) (235,616) Net current assets 2,184,678 2,487,305 2,936,683 Net assets 2,204,307 2,507,090 2,951,383 Capital and reserves Share capital 1,228,309 1,228,309 1,228,309 Share premium 4,705,050 4,705,050 4,705,050 Other reserves 29,753 29,753 29,753 Retained earnings (3,758,805) (3,456,022) (3,011,729) Total equity 2,204,307 2,507,090 2,951,383

Statement of Changes in Equity for the 6 months ended 31 May 2024