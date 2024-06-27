Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.06.2024
CEO im Interview: Große Pläne nach Weltklasse-Entdeckung
WKN: A2PMZB | ISIN: GB00BJN5JS53 | Ticker-Symbol: 492
Stuttgart
27.06.24
08:02 Uhr
0,004 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
27.06.2024 16:42 Uhr
92 Leser
Oscillate Plc - Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 31 May 2024

Oscillate Plc - Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 31 May 2024

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 27

27 June 2024

Oscillate PLC

("Oscillate" or the "Company")

Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 31 May 2024

I am pleased to present the interim results for Oscillate plc (AQSE: MUSH) for the period ending 31 May 2024.

Director's Statement

During the period the Company made a loss of £302,783 compared with a loss of £508,310 for the same period last year. The loss is mainly due to revaluations of investments. The Board has been working diligently to reduce the administrative costs of the Company and these were £74,461 compared to £71,482 for the comparable period. Although the administrative costs show as slightly higher compared to the comparative period, directors' salaries are being accrued and remain unpaid. As at 31 May 2024, the Company's cash position was £1,060,311 (2023: £1,168,956).

The Board of the Company continues to work to source good investments at an attractive price and hopes to be able to update the market presently.

These interim results have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor.

John Treacy

Independent Non-Executive Director, Oscillate plc

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Company

Oscillate PLC

John Treacy

ir@oscillateplc.com

https://oscillateplc.com

Corporate Advisor

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Telephone: 020 7220 9796

Statement of Comprehensive Income for the 6 months ended 31 May 2024

6 months to31 May 2024UnauditedYear ended30 November 2023Audited6 months to31 May 2023Unaudited
£££
Administrative expenses(74,461)(224,923)(71,482)
Loss on investments at fair value through profit and loss (243,994)(849,904)(442,400)
Loss on sale of investment-(104,456)-
Operating Loss(318,455)(1,179,283)(513,882)
Interest income15,67114,2045,572
(302,783)(1,165,079)(508,310)
Taxation-(212,476)-
Loss for the period(302,783)(952,603)(508,310)
Basic and diluted earnings per share(0.28p)(0.44p)(0.5p)

Statement of Financial Position for the 6 months ended 31 May 2024

6 months to31 May 2024UnauditedYear ended 30 November 2023Audited6 months to31 May 2023Unaudited
£££
Assets
Non-current assets
Investments19,62919,78514,700
19,62919,78514,700
Current assets
Investments1,183,2961,427,1342,032,051
Trade and other receivables5,8825,6596,867
Cash and cash equivalents1,060,3111,101,2591,168,956
2,249,4892,534,0523,207,874
Total assets2,269,1182,553,8373,222,574
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables(41,671)(23,607)(35,575)
(41,671)(23,607)(35,575)
Deferred tax liability(23,140)(23,140)(235,616)
Net current assets2,184,6782,487,3052,936,683
Net assets2,204,3072,507,0902,951,383
Capital and reserves
Share capital1,228,3091,228,3091,228,309
Share premium 4,705,0504,705,0504,705,050
Other reserves29,75329,75329,753
Retained earnings(3,758,805)(3,456,022)(3,011,729)
Total equity2,204,3072,507,0902,951,383

Statement of Changes in Equity for the 6 months ended 31 May 2024

ShareShareOtherProfit Total
capitalpremiumreservesand loss
reserve
£££££
As at 1 December 20221,228,3094,705,05029,753(2,503,419)3,459,693
Loss for the period---(508,310)(508,310)
Total comprehensive income---(508,310)(508,310)
Balance at 31 May 20231,228,3094,705,05029,753(3,011,729)2,951,383
As at 1 December 20221,228,3094,705,05029,753(2,503,419)3,459,693
Loss for the year---(952,603)(952,603)
Total comprehensive income---(952,603)(952,603)
Balance at 30 November 20231,228,3094,705,05029,753(3,456,022)2,507,090
Loss for the period---(302,783)(302,783)
Total comprehensive income---(302,783)(302,783)
Balance at 31 May 20241,228,3094,705,05029,753(3,758,805)2,204,307

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.