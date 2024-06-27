Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Lipidor AB TO2

At the request of Lipidor AB, Lipidor AB equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from June 28, 2024. Security name: Lipidor AB TO2 ------------------------------ Short name: LIPI TO2 ------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0022240388 ------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 341891 ------------------------------ Terms: The exercise period for the exercise of Warrants occurs during a period of two (2) weeks from and including the seventh trading day after the Company announces through a press release the study results in the phase III study of the Company's drug candidate AKP02G2 or, in the absence of such press release, during the period from and including 15 August 2025 up to and including 29 August 2025. The subscription price upon exercise of the Warrants has been set at SEK 0.10 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr August 15, 2025 - August 29, 2025 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last August 27, 2025 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). For further information, please call Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) on 08-588 68 570.