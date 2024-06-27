Cable Matters Inc.: Cable Matters Launches the World's First Thunderbolt 5 Cable With Enhanced Performance

The groundbreaking Thunderbolt 5 cable delivers significant improvements in connectivity speed and bandwidth

SOUTHBOROUGH, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / Cable Matters®, a leader in providing top-tier connectivity solutions, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking Thunderbolt 5 cable manufactured by Lintes Technology Co., Ltd. The cable is available in 3 different lengths: 1 foot, 1.6 feet and 3.3 feet. This latest innovation delivers unparalleled performance, supporting up to 80 Gbps of bi-directional data transfer and up to 120 Gbps of video bandwidth, a substantial leap from the previous Thunderbolt 4 technology.





The new Thunderbolt 5 cable by Cable Matters represents a significant advancement in connectivity technology, offering increased bandwidth and power delivery capabilities. The Bandwidth Boost technology enables the cable to transmit up to 120 Gbps for the best display experience, providing up to 3 times increase over Thunderbolt 4's maximum bandwidth. This enhancement is particularly beneficial for demanding applications such as high-resolution video streaming, extensive data transfer, and high-speed gaming.

The introduction of the Thunderbolt 5 cable aligns with the needs of modern users who require robust, high-performance connectivity solutions. "The Thunderbolt 5 cable not only supports the fastest data transfer rates but also ensures compatibility with a wide range of devices thanks to its backward compatibility with Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB4, and DisplayPort 2.1 standards," said Jeff Jiang, President of Cable Matters.

Jason Ziller, vice-president and general manager of the Client Connectivity Division at Intel, expressed enthusiasm about the new cable, stating, "The Thunderbolt 5 technology is a game-changer in the realm of connectivity and significantly enhances the user experience by providing more speed, power, and flexibility. It's an exciting advancement that underscores Cable Matters and Intel's commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in technology."

Consumers can expect the Thunderbolt 5 cable to support multiple 6K or 8K displays, offer enhanced charging capabilities up to 240W, and maintain high-speed connections over longer distances without degradation. Gamers can take advantage of a 540Hz refresh rate on a single display, or connect up to three 4K 144Hz displays. The Cable Matters Thunderbolt 5 cable is not only a technological leap forward but also a testament to the company's commitment to innovation and quality.

About Cable Matters

Cable Matters, with headquarters in Southborough, Massachusetts, offers a complete line of cables, adapters, docking stations and networking products for home, office, and data center. Cable Matters offers first-class quality products, backed by exceptional customer service, at an affordable price.

Established in 2009, Cable Matters serves markets in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, and Japan.

Cable Matters® is a registered trademark of Cable Matters Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Thunderbolt and the Thunderbolt logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.

