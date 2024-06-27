Crockett Law Group: Text Kevin Accident Attorneys Settles Electric Bike Accident for $1.25 Million

An individual in Los Angeles County was seriously injured after a driver negligently ran a red light and struck him on his electric bike. The victim retained Text Kevin Accident Attorneys to seek legal damages for the painful injuries he suffered. Attorney Kevin Crockett and his team got to work and reached a $1.25 million settlement to compensate the victim for his injuries.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / When irresponsible drivers strike and injure others, the victims have the right to seek monetary compensation. This occurred recently in the case of a victim in Los Angeles County. The individual was riding his electric bike in a designated crosswalk on the day of the accident. When he was approximately three-fourths of the way through the crosswalk, a driver ran a red light and struck him.

The accident caused significant injuries. The victim rolled onto the hood of the car and fell to the asphalt on his right side. He lost consciousness and suffered a collapsed lung, among numerous other injuries. His injuries required major and immediate medical attention.

The victim retained attorney Kevin Crockett with Text Kevin Accident Attorneys to represent him in his personal injury case against the driver and the driver's insurance company who had disputed liability and placed comparative fault on the victim. After presenting evidence of the driver's negligence to the insurer, demonstrating the value of the victim's injuries, and ardently advocating for his legal rights, the case was settled out of court for $1.25 million.

"Text Kevin Accident Attorneys is proud to have been a part of winning this settlement," said Kevin Crockett. "Cases like these serve as a tragic reminder of the real-life consequences that negligent driving can have on others. Yet they also show that justice is possible when victims retain a personal injury attorney who is dedicated to fighting for them. We are glad that this settlement will forego the necessity of a lengthy trial and that it will allow the victim to move forward in his path towards recovery."

