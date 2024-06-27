Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
27.06.2024 17:02 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Crockett Law Group: Text Kevin Accident Attorneys Settles Electric Bike Accident for $1.25 Million

An individual in Los Angeles County was seriously injured after a driver negligently ran a red light and struck him on his electric bike. The victim retained Text Kevin Accident Attorneys to seek legal damages for the painful injuries he suffered. Attorney Kevin Crockett and his team got to work and reached a $1.25 million settlement to compensate the victim for his injuries.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / When irresponsible drivers strike and injure others, the victims have the right to seek monetary compensation. This occurred recently in the case of a victim in Los Angeles County. The individual was riding his electric bike in a designated crosswalk on the day of the accident. When he was approximately three-fourths of the way through the crosswalk, a driver ran a red light and struck him.

The accident caused significant injuries. The victim rolled onto the hood of the car and fell to the asphalt on his right side. He lost consciousness and suffered a collapsed lung, among numerous other injuries. His injuries required major and immediate medical attention.

The victim retained attorney Kevin Crockett with Text Kevin Accident Attorneys to represent him in his personal injury case against the driver and the driver's insurance company who had disputed liability and placed comparative fault on the victim. After presenting evidence of the driver's negligence to the insurer, demonstrating the value of the victim's injuries, and ardently advocating for his legal rights, the case was settled out of court for $1.25 million.

"Text Kevin Accident Attorneys is proud to have been a part of winning this settlement," said Kevin Crockett. "Cases like these serve as a tragic reminder of the real-life consequences that negligent driving can have on others. Yet they also show that justice is possible when victims retain a personal injury attorney who is dedicated to fighting for them. We are glad that this settlement will forego the necessity of a lengthy trial and that it will allow the victim to move forward in his path towards recovery."

About Text Kevin Accident Attorneys

Kevin Crockett is an award-winning personal injury attorney. He previously served as a senior attorney at one of the largest personal injury law firms in Southern California. Kevin founded Text Kevin Accident Attorneys to leverage his skill and experience to win millions of dollars for victims who have suffered because of others' negligence. He has a perfect 10.0 'Superb' rating and dozens of 5-star reviews by satisfied clients on AVVO, the prominent lawyer directory.

Contact information:

Website: https://crockettlawgroup.com/
Phone: 714-714-7100
Email: Help@crockettlawgroup.com

SOURCE: Crockett Law Group



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
