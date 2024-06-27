Human Design, LLC: EcoVadis Taps Human for Its First AOR and Announces Its First Global Brand Campaign

EcoVadis, a global leader in providing companies with critical insight into its operational and supply chain sustainability, hired Human as its AOR after a competitive pitch.

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / For several months, the Human team, led by Managing Partner Rob Hofferman, and the EcoVadis team, led by CMO Emily Rakowski and Director of Brand Marketing Rob Altman, developed and are excited to announce the launch of the brand's first global advertising campaign, "+Ability."









According to Rakowski, "While large organizations have increasingly recognized the need to measure the sustainability impacts of their value chain partners, the concept of sustainability has historically been intimidating to many SMBs that are part of those larger organization's supply chains. As a purpose-driven company, EcoVadis is committed to 'guide all companies toward a sustainable world' and to date, we have rated over 130,000 companies in 180+ countries and 220+ industries. The +Ability campaign was developed to help companies understand the value of a sustainability assessment and change the perception that sustainability may be at odds with a company's bottom line. Through this campaign, we will show how being more sustainable can actually help make you more attractive as a vendor to larger companies, as well as drive innovation, reduce risk, and secure financing and investment to grow your business."

"For us, sustainability is more than just good for our planet, it's also good for business. We found that increasing sustainability unlocks more abilities, like profitability, scalability, and adaptability, (among other such 'abilities'), and we wanted to make sure that message got across in a highly visual way," said Hofferman.

Produced by UnFeatured Films, the campaign will launch across the U.S. and Germany in June 2024 and will include 15-second, 6-second and static ads in CTV, banner ads and social.

About Human:

Started in 2011, Human's mission has been to Move the Human Race. Central to this is creating work that moves people and brands through finding the emotional chord that fosters a relationship between them. Coined Emotion-Centered Design. Working with Fortune 500 partners like Nike, Purina, Converse, Land O'Lakes to emerging brands like Good Crisps, Tequila Enemigo, Truterra and Smartwool, Human works across all spectrums of strategy, design, creative, production and media. Check out more on Human at humandesign.com.

About EcoVadis:

EcoVadis is a purpose-driven company dedicated to embedding sustainability intelligence into every business decision worldwide. With global, trusted and actionable ratings, businesses of all sizes rely on EcoVadis' detailed insights to comply with ESG regulations, reduce GHG emissions, and improve the sustainability performance of their business and value chain across 220 industries in 180 countries. Leaders like Johnson & Johnson, L'Oréal, Unilever, Bridgestone, BASF and JPMorgan are among 130,000+ businesses that use EcoVadis ratings, risk, and carbon management tools and e-learning platform to accelerate their journey toward resilience, sustainable growth and positive impact worldwide. Learn more on: ecovadis.com

