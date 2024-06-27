East Rutherford, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2024) - The Arena Football League (AFL) announces Arena Bowl XXXIII, scheduled for Friday, July 19th, 2024, at the iconic American Dream Entertainment/Retail Center in East Rutherford, NJ. The 2024 Series of events will take place from Thursday, July 18th to Saturday, July 20th, 2024. This signals the AFL's revival under new leadership. It promises a thrilling championship game alongside a lineup of exciting events.





American Dream is a must-visit destination featuring an extensive list of dining options, attractions and retail, including numerous flagship locations and the immersive luxury shopping and dining experience.

"We are ecstatic that the Arena Football League has selected American Dream as the host for an exhilarating championship weekend," said Bryan Gaus, Senior Vice President and General Manager of American Dream. "We eagerly anticipate the fast-paced action and high impact play that will be felt throughout the venue, as a new AFL champion is crowned and more dreams become reality at American Dream. This event further demonstrates that American Dream is a sought-after venue for major sporting events, alongside its premier retail, dining and attractions."

The first major move of bringing in Jeff Fisher as their new Commissioner, coupled with founding father Jerry Kurz (In-House General Counsel and Senior Advisor), immediately stabilizes the validity and credibility of The AFL. Followed with several key front-office additions, the league progresses quickly and demonstrates its dedication to strong leadership and operational excellence.

The Arena Football League is actively engaging with partners who share its vision for growth and community impact. While the league continues to embrace its roots in thrilling indoor football action, it also seeks to expand its reach and strengthen ties with local and national businesses interested in innovative partnerships.

The Arena Football League aims to create great sports moments and grow a strong sports community globally. The highlight will be the 2024 ArenaBowl, promising an exciting event for fans of all ages, celebrating arena football.

Arena Football League Chairman Chris Chetty is enthusiastic about the venue's selection and the league's direction, saying, "The American Dream venue embodies the vibrancy and energy that the new AFL stands for. It's the ideal backdrop for showcasing our revived league to the community and sports enthusiasts worldwide." "The American Dream not only offers a fantastic setting for our ArenaBowl championship game but also aligns perfectly with our vision of integrating high-energy sports entertainment with family-friendly and community-focused activities," Chetty stated.

About American Dream:

American Dream, developed by Triple Five Group, is an unparalleled mix of world-class entertainment, retail and dining, comprising more than 3-million square feet just minutes away from New York City in East Rutherford, New Jersey. American Dream is home to leading attractions, including DreamWorks Water Park, Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, LEGOLAND Discovery Center, SEA LIFE Aquarium, Big SNOW Ski Hill, Dream Wheel - a 300-foot observation wheel overlooking the NYC skyline, as well as attractions debuting soon such as THE GAMEROOM Powered by Hasbro, Sesame Street Learn & Play and New Jersey Hall of Fame. American Dream's immersive luxury shopping and dining experience - The Avenue - features Saks Fifth Avenue, Hermès, Rolex, Cartier, Watches of Switzerland, Saint Laurent, Tiffany & Co., Gucci, Balenciaga, Dolce & Gabbana, Ferrari, Gentle Monster, Canada Goose, Carpaccio, a fine-dining Italian restaurant, and much more. The retail and dining collection is further expanded with flagship locations for Aritzia, H&M, PRIMARK, Uniqlo, Sephora and Zara; as well as the Toys"R"Us global flagship, the only standalone location in the U.S, the first-ever MrBeast Burger restaurant, world renowned chef Marcus Samuelsson's Marcus Live! and the world's first and only "candy department store," IT'SUGAR.

About the Arena Football League:

The Arena Football League (AFL) was founded in 1985 by Jim Foster. It introduced a fast-paced, indoor version of American football, featuring high-scoring games on a smaller field surrounded by padded walls. The league debuted in 1987 and gained popularity through its unique format and fan-friendly atmosphere. The AFL showcased dynamic plays and produced notable players, leaving a legacy of innovation and excitement in indoor arena football. Its resurgence in 2024 promises to take the AFL to new levels, bringing renewed energy and enthusiasm to our fans and the sport while growing its digital footprint globally.

