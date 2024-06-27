Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn Ads Signs Exclusive Advertising Partnership with Mark Haynes Productions for Groundbreaking Debut of Audio Drama "HINDSIGHT: The Day Before"

**All-Star Cast Includes Santiago Cabrera, Sibongile Mlambo, Ian Anthony Dale, M.C. Gainey, Nolan Gerard Funk, Merrin Dungey, Aaron Stanford & John Goodman**

Today, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, announced a new exclusive advertising deal between Libsyn Ads and Mark Haynes Productions (MHP) for its debut project, the groundbreaking premium audio drama HINDSIGHT: The Day Before, which will begin streaming on podcast apps on July 22.

HINDSIGHT: THE DAY BEFORE is a supernatural thriller that follows Professor John Gabriel Strasser, who, after an impulse purchase at a Harlem curio shop, is sent on a life-changing journey. This drives him toward a profound and dangerous realization of who and what he is, and the mission he will have to take on in order to survive. Written and directed by MHP partner Kely Lyons, the unique audio series features an A-list principal cast that includes Santiago Cabrera, Sibongile Mlambo, Ian Anthony Dale, M.C. Gainey, Merrin Dungey, Aaron Stanford, Nolan Gerard Funk, and John Goodman.

The series is co-produced by Ted Bonnitt and RadioPictures.com. Bonnitt collaborated with MHP to design the series' innovative Dolby® 3D audio production.

HINDSIGHT: THE DAY BEFORE is based on the original television series "HINDSIGHT" - created by Mark Haynes - now in development at MHP.

"Mark Haynes Productions is pushing the boundaries of audio storytelling with the debut of this dramatic podcast show, Hindsight: The Day Before, featuring a powerhouse cast and riveting storyline," said Trevr Smithlin, Head of Publisher Relations at Libsyn Ads. "We're thrilled to kick off this new partnership in delivering sophisticated podcast advertising tools, including our programmatic solutions and advanced measurement, to engage relevant advertisers and enthrall listeners with this thrilling new audio series."

"The buzz is already building for our innovative dramatic audio series which is set to captivate listeners and transport them to new dimensions. We look forward to building on our new collaboration with Libsyn Ads, leveraging their pioneering track record, expertise and trusted relationships to match us with top-tier advertisers to amplify our reach and drive the success for our series debut," said Mark Haynes, CEO and Executive Producer of Mark Haynes Productions.

At the core of this partnership are Libsyn Ads advanced advertising solutions, encompassing both Host-Read and Automatic Ads offerings. This integration allows podcast creators to seamlessly blend programmatic ad revenues into their host-read programs. Leveraging Libsyn Ads' full-service advertising platform, HINDSIGHT: THE DAY BEFORE will deliver targeted ads that resonate with their audience and drive performance outcomes for advertisers.

For more information or to advertise on the HINDSIGHT: THE DAY BEFORE podcast, please reach out to ad-sales@libsyn.com.

Check out the trailer here: https://sites.libsyn.com/519123/hindsight-the-day-before-series-trailer

About Liberated Syndication

Celebrating our 20th year in podcasting, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio and video content. The Company hosts more than 75,000 shows and delivers over 8 billion downloads to listeners globally. Libsyn Ads offers industry-leading podcast advertising solutions, serving as a comprehensive ad buying and management offering for creators, advertisers, and agencies to initiate and manage highly targeted campaigns across thousands of shows. Visit libsyn.com or investor.libsyn.com for more information on the Company and the platforms that it powers.

About Mark Haynes Productions

MHP is an entertainment production company developing original four-quadrant film, television, and multimedia projects for both traditional distribution channels (broadcast, cable, theatrical, etc.) as well as newer platforms (podcast, video-on-demand, streaming, etc.). A recurring theme throughout all of our work is the concept that "optimism is a choice" and that everything our protagonists need to succeed or overcome challenges is already inside them. www.markhaynesproductions.com

#? #? #

Media Contacts:

Libsyn - Ray Yeung + Nancy Zakhary | ray@relev8.co + nancy@relev8.co

MHP - Lee Wallman | lee@wallmanpr.com

Investor Contact:

Libsyn - investor@libsyn.com

SOURCE: Liberated Syndication, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com