Donnerstag, 27.06.2024
CEO im Interview: Große Pläne nach Weltklasse-Entdeckung
ACCESSWIRE
27.06.2024 17:14 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Censored AI Announces Development of AI Filtering Chatbots and Swap Engine for Virtual Assets

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / Censored AI, the integrated artificial intelligence development platform, has announced it is building the next-generation filtering chatbots based AI algorithms for safe digital experiences, and an AI based digital swapping engine. The AI chatbot filters out explicit content while using social and instant messaging apps, while the swap engine will ease trading digital assets with an intuitive interface.

Censored AI's approach to building the future of digital experiences is about making them safe for everyone. Using advanced filtering based on AI, its chatbot will create a clean experience using messaging apps around the world. For traders of cryptocurrencies, its AI based swapping engine will allow a faster, more intuitive experience.

The AI-powered chatbot is designed to be responsive, clean and respectful, and increasing the trust factor in online conversations. Such online conversations will offer a pleasant space to interact with members, and peace of mind to a vast section of users worldwide.

The digital swap engine integrated AI algorithms for a better cryptocurrency trading experience. The transactions made through this engine will be faster, efficient and secure.

Both of the above products feature user-centric design for easy navigation, thus enabling people of all expertise levels to trade easily or chat within a network. The Uncensored platform incorporates multiple layers of security for safeguarding digital assets and personal information.

Censored AI also plays host to a buzzing community on its Telegram channel, and welcomes users worldwide to join its journey while building a new digital ecosystem.

Media Contact

Organization: Censored AI
Contact Person: Alex Carter
Website: https://censoredai.co
Email: support@Censoredai.co
City: Nicosia
Country: Cyprus

SOURCE: Censored AI



View the original press release on accesswire.com

