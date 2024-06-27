ABO Capital Hosts Esteemed NYU Professor Yaw Nyarko for Masterclass on A New Digital Financial Era in Africa

Presentation to business leaders of Angola sponsored by NYU Abu Dhabi

ABO Capital , an international investment firm that builds opportunities in emerging markets across Africa, hosted Professor Yaw Nyarko for a masterclass covering A New Digital Financial Era at their Executive Training Center in Luanda, Angola on May 21, 2024.

The masterclass, which was sponsored by NYU Abu Dhabi, featured Professor Nyarko presenting about the blockchain, cryptocurrency (including central bank digital currencies and stablecoin), and AI. Executives from various industries who attended not only learned about the future of finance, they also had the opportunity to discuss what these new financial and technological developments will mean for the Angolan economy. Key takeaways from the session included how emerging nations, such as Angola, can use financial innovation to strengthen and grow their economies.

"If you do traditional things, you will get traditional results," said Professor Nyarko. "Instead think about educating the youth, sending them into a village and letting them start a business using today's financial tools. Empowering young leaders with critical knowledge about the modern financial system has transformational effects on emerging economies."

Nyarko is a professor of economics at New York University (NYU), Director of NYU Africa House and the Center for Technology and Economic Development (CTED), as well as Co-Director of the Development Research Institute (DRI). He studies economic development and human capital, which recently culminated in a pioneering study on the impact of brain drain on Africa's intellectual and economic development and work on African Commodity Exchanges.

"It was a distinct pleasure for ABO to host Professor Nyarko at our Executive Training Center for his masterclass," said ABO Capital Chairman and CEO Zandre Campos. "Professor Nyarko and I share a mission to spearhead economic growth and development across our home continent. His presentation will spark Angola's business leaders to embrace new technologies and strengthen the nation's economy as a result."

ABO Capital's Executive Training Center is designed to equip professionals with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in a workplace. The center hosts programs that connect trainees directly with opportunities in the private sector. Based in the financial center of Luanda, trainees gain first-hand experience to learn and work in key sectors driving economic development in Angola, including financial institutions, telecommunications, oil companies, and energy suppliers.

About ABO Capital

ABO Capital is an international investment firm that builds opportunities in emerging markets across Africa. Led by global entrepreneur Zandre Campos, ABO Capital invests in companies that create value and promote economic development throughout Africa. With a focus on education and technology, ABO Capital also operates in the financial services, energy, manufacturing, distribution and real estate sectors. ABO Capital is headquartered in Angola with offices in Dubai and the United States. Learn more at abocapital.net .

About Zandre Campos

Zandre Campos is one of the great, innovative business leaders and global entrepreneurs emerging out of Africa. Currently, he is chairman and CEO of ABO Capital, an international investment firm that builds opportunities in emerging markets across Africa. Campos was named one of the Top 25 African business influencers and was a recipient of the Distinguished Business Excellence Award by African Leadership Magazine and the Africa Award by CEO Magazine. An advocate for bringing better education and technology to Africa, Campos is frequently quoted as an expert on Africa in the media and has spoken at leading industry conferences around the world.

About NYU Abu Dhabi

www.nyuad.nyu.edu

NYU Abu Dhabi is the first comprehensive liberal arts and research campus in the Middle East to be operated abroad by a major American research university. Times Higher Education ranks NYU among the top 30 universities in the world, making NYU Abu Dhabi the highest-ranked university in the UAE and MENA region. NYU Abu Dhabi has integrated a highly selective undergraduate curriculum across the disciplines with a world center for advanced research and scholarship. The university enables its students in the sciences, engineering, social sciences, humanities, and arts to succeed in an increasingly interdependent world and advance cooperation and progress on humanity's shared challenges. NYU Abu Dhabi's high-achieving students have come from over 120 countries and speak over 100 languages. Together, NYU's campuses in New York, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai form the backbone of a unique global university, giving faculty and students opportunities to experience varied learning environments and immersion in other cultures at one or more of the numerous study-abroad sites NYU maintains on six continents.

