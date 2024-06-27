Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2024) - cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) (NYSE American: YCBD-PA) (the "Company"), one of the nation's leading providers of premium cannabidiol (CBD) products, today announced the publication of the Company's human clinical trial data demonstrating the benefits of its proprietary Broad Spectrum CBD blend. The data was published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition.

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial was completed by researchers at the University of South Carolina to investigate the benefits of daily intake of 100 mg of the Company's Broad Spectrum CBD blend on its potential anti-inflammatory, immunomodulatory, psychological, and pain-relieving effects in healthy adults over a 12-week period. Key findings include:

Significant Pain Reduction: Participants consuming 100 mg of cbdMD's Broad Spectrum CBD blend daily for 90 days experienced substantial pain relief compared to the placebo group.

Improved Psychological Well-being: Male subjects showed notable reductions in "anger-hostility" scores after 60 days of consumption.

Stress Reduction: Female subjects reported decreased perceived stress levels over the 90-day period of consumption.

Importantly, the study confirms that cbdMD's Broad Spectrum CBD is safe and well-tolerated, aligning with prior toxicity research that validates the safety of consuming 2.29 mg/kg of body weight daily.

A leader in the industry, cbdMD believes the publication of this human clinical data reinforces to its customers, stakeholders, and regulators, the Company's unwavering commitment to science, safety and efficacy. This builds upon the foundation of safety studies cbdMD has contributed to demonstrate the safe level of cannabidiol consumption for humans, underscoring the Company's continued role as a leader in the space.

"This paper is a prime example of cbdMD's approach to science, which has laid the foundation for cbdMD to deliver safe, effective products formulated to specifically address the needs of our customers. We have proven cbdMD's products are safe and now we are showing our customers our commitment to efficacy in crucial areas such as pain management. When you seek a trustworthy product backed by science, look no further than cbdMD." said Ronan Kennedy, CEO and CFO.

To view the complete published paper titled, "The effects of a brand-specific, hemp-derived cannabidiol product on physiological, biochemical, and psychometric outcomes in healthy adults: a double-blind, randomized clinical trial", please visit https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/15502783.2024.2370430.

About cbdMD, Inc.:

cbdMD, Inc. is one of the leading and most highly trusted and most recognized Cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S. produced, THC-free1 CBD products, including NSF Certified for Sport® products, as well as a wide array of Full Spectrum products. Our cbdMD brand currently includes high-grade, premium CBD products including CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD capsules, CBD sleep aids, and a growing collection of Farm Act compliant Delta 9 products. Our Paw CBD brand of pet products includes veterinarian-formulated products including tinctures and chews in varying strengths, and our ATRx Labs brand of natural functional mushroom support. To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of U.S. grown, THC-free1 CBD oil and Full Spectrum products as well as our other brands, please visit www.cbdmd.com, www.pawcbd.com, or ATRxLabs.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the thousands of retailers nationwide that carry cbdMD's products.

1 THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical methods.

