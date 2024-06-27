New ON1 Photo RAW 2024.5 Update Coming in June

Update Includes Big Performance Boost, New AI Masking, and More

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / ON1, the leading provider of innovative photo editing software, is thrilled to announce the release of ON1 Photo RAW 2024.5. This update brings significant performance improvements and advanced masking tools, enhancing the photo editing experience for both professionals and enthusiasts.

New customers and those upgrading from previous ON1 versions can get ON1 Photo RAW MAX 2024.5 or Photo RAW 2024.5 at a discount today.

"We strive to improve performance with every release. Usually, we can eke out a boost here and there, which positively impacts your workflow. However, this update is the big one. It is the most pervasive performance boost we've had," said Dan Harachler, VP of Product.

"You will feel it almost everywhere in Edit. Opening photos is faster, brushing is faster, and zooming is faster. If you work with many layers and filters, you will feel the difference," he added.

What's New in Photo RAW 2024.5

New and Improved Super Select AI

Our enhanced Super Select AI tool can now identify and select any object, making adjustments to areas like clothing, hair, skin, and individual flowers much faster. Simply click on an object or region, select an adjustment, and you're done.

New and Improved Quick Mask AI Tool

The upgraded Quick Mask AI tool offers point-and-click editing for masks, simplifying the blending of layers and filters.

Optimized Performance

This update brings significant performance boosts. Opening raw files is now up to twice as fast, making it nearly instantaneous. Zooming, panning, and brushing are now smoother, even on complex photos with many layers and filters.

Smaller Installer and More Frequent Updates

This release includes a re-engineered app and update delivery method. The installer is now smaller, making it faster to download and install. The app automatically checks for updates, allowing more frequent and smaller updates.

Added Camera and Lens Support

As with all updates, new raw formats and profiles for the latest cameras and lenses are supported.

Price and Availability

Version 2024.5 is a free update for all Photo RAW 2024 owners and subscribers. New customers and those upgrading from previous ON1 versions can get ON1 Photo RAW MAX 2024.5 or Photo RAW 2024.5 at a discount. Anyone can order a non-subscription license or subscribe. ON1 Photo RAW MAX 2024 is also available in the ON1 Everything Subscription Plans.

About ON1 Photo RAW

Take your photo editing game to the next level with a 30-day free trial of ON1 Photo RAW - no credit card required. Perfect for photographers of all skill levels, ON1 Photo RAW offers an intuitive yet powerful platform that blends speed, versatility, and quality into one AI-powered application. Try ON1 Photo RAW for free and experience why it's the top Lightroom Alternative, giving you the ultimate control to bring your photographic visions to life.

Contact Information

Patrick Smith

VP of Marketing

press@on1.com

SOURCE: ON1

