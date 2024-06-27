Veterinary Referral Center of Central Oregon: VRCCO x Crux Fermentation Project: Collaboration for a Cause

VRCCO Care Fund is the Beneficiary of the 2024 Dogs & Lagers Fest Brought to You by Crux Fermentation Project and Bend Pet Express

BEND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / The Veterinary Referral Center of Central Oregon is excited to announce that the VRCCO Care Fund will be this year's beneficiary of the Dogs & Lagers Fest on Aug. 24, 2024, at Crux Fermentation Project. This event is brought to you by Crux and Bend Pet Express and will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the Crux Bend Lawn at 50 SW Division Street in Bend, Oregon.





The Dogs & Lagers Fest will be a fun-filled day to celebrate Bend's community of pet-parents and their beloved dogs. This event will include live music, local vendors and, of course, delicious beer and food from Crux Fermentation Project. The first 25 dogs to arrive at Dogs & Lagers will receive a swag bag from Bend Pet Express. Plus, commemorative tasting mugs will be available for $20 and will include two beer tokens; additional tokens will be available for purchase for $6.50 per token.

The Veterinary Referral Center will also be hosting an "Ask a Vet" booth. VRCCO veterinarians look forward to connecting with pet-parents outside of the hospital environment to lend some helpful advice throughout the afternoon.

Even more exciting is the special-edition lager that will be served at this event. VRCCO and Ponch's Place have collaborated with Crux to develop a Mexican Lager that will benefit the VRCCO Care Fund to help Central Oregon's pets. VRCCO was honored to take part in this unique team-building experience. Creating a special-edition lager for an animal-inspired community event that benefits VRCCO Care Fund is a full-circle initiative that VRCCO and Ponch's Place are proud to be a part of.

The VRCCO Care Fund uses 100% of its funds to provide financial assistance to pet-parents in the community facing financial hardship. The funds raised will provide medical services to the neglected, abused and financially constrained animals with otherwise good prognoses that find their way into the VRCCO Emergency and Specialty Hospital.

The VRCCO and Ponch's Place team hopes that you are able to come and enjoy this collaborative beer at the Dogs & Lagers Fest on Aug. 24. For more information, please visit https://www.cruxfermentation.com/dogsandlagers/. If you are unable to attend this event and would like to donate or learn more about the VRCCO Care Fund, please visit our website: https://vrcvet.com/donations/.

The Veterinary Referral Center of Central Oregon offers the most advanced emergency and specialty care options to members of the Central Oregon community and beyond. Ponch's Place, a food truck and beer pavilion at VRCCO, is a space for the Bend community to gather for local food, drinks and entertainment. www.vrcvet.com | www.ponchsplace.com

Founded in 2012, Crux Fermentation Project is a brewer-owned and operated community of craft beer lovers based in Bend, Oregon. www.cruxfermentation.com

