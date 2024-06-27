In the apostolic letter "Brother Sun," the pontiff announced the agrivoltaic system for the "complete energy sustenance" of the country. The plant will be built in the countryside of Rome's 49th district. From pv magazine Italy Pope Francis has commissioned an agrivoltaic plant to be located in the extraterritorial area of Santa Maria di Galeria that will ensure the complete energy sustenance of Vatican City. "For the purposes of maintaining the privileges of extraterritoriality guaranteed pursuant to articles 15 and 16 of the Lateran Treaty - from which the area in question benefits by virtue ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...