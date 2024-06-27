Regulatory News:

CTP, Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and manager of industrial and logistics properties by gross lettable area (GLA), announces the successful signing of a 5-year €500 million unsecured syndicated sustainability-linked loan facility at a fixed all-in cost of 4.7%.

The unsecured syndicated loan facility allows CTP to further diversify its funding sources. SMBC Bank EU AG and ING acted as Global Coordinators and Sustainability Coordinators, while other banks in the syndicate include BNP Paribas, VUB (Intesa Sanpaolo), Rabobank, Bank of China, Alpha Bank Group and ICBC.

The proceeds from this unsecured syndicated loan facility will be used for general corporate purposes including financing of developments and the concurrent tender offer that was launched.

CTP also launched a concurrent tender offer which will enable the Group to repurchase short-dated bonds with a total nominal amount of €500 million as detailed below. This proactive liquidity management allows the Group to extend its average debt maturity profile, as well as book a capital gain of €21.3 million.

ISIN Issue Date Maturity Coupon Outstanding

amount at launch

(in million) Accepted amount

(in million) Outstanding amount

after the settlement of

the tender offer

(in million) XS2356029541 21/6/2021 21/6/2025 0.500% €425.0 €152.7 €272.3 XS2238342484 1/10/2020 1/10/2025 2.125% €281.8 €97.3 €184.5 XS2434791690 20/1/2022 20/1/2026 0.875% €575.0 €100.0 €475.0 XS2390530330 27/9/2021 27/9/2026 0.625% €500.0 €150.0 €350.0

The settlement of the tender offer is expected to take place on 28 June 2024.

About CTP

CTP is Europe's largest listed owner, developer, and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, owning 12.0 million sqm of GLA across 10 countries as at 31 March 2024. CTP certifies all new buildings to BREEAM Very good or better and earned a 'Low-Risk' ESG rating by Sustainalytics, underlining its commitment to being a sustainable business. For more information, visit CTP's corporate website: www.ctp.eu

