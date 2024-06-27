Kraken Robotics Inc.: Kraken Robotics Reports Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraken Robotics Inc. ("Kraken" or the "Company") (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF) announces that its 2024 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") was held virtually on Monday, June 24, 2024, at 1 pm EST. Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and Management. A total of 78,043,612 common shares were voted, representing 37.57% of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the meeting.



Shareholders voted in favour of:

Electing five directors, being Greg Reid, Shaun McEwan, Peter Hunter, Michael Connor, and Bernard Mills;

The appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Auditors of the Company and authorizing directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors;

Approving the amended and restated stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan");

Approving the restricted share unit plan (the "RSU Plan"); and

Approving a consolidation of the common shares to occur as and when determined by the Board of Directors based on a ratio of between two to seven pre-consolidation shares for each post-consolidation share.



Amendment to the Stock Option Plan

The Stock Option Plan approved by shareholders at the Meeting included an amendment to require disinterested shareholder approval in the event that the term of an insider's options is extended (the "Stock Option Plan Amendment"). The Stock Option Plan remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Amendment to the RSU Plan

The RSU Plan approved by shareholders at the Meeting included the following amendments:

Renewal of the RSU Plan, while still subject to shareholder approval on an annual basis in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, is no longer subject to disinterested shareholder approval;

The Company may satisfy its obligations in respect of payment of dividends in cash; and

Restricted share units shall not vest before the date that is one year following the date it is granted or issued.



The RSU Plan remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC.

Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX.V:PNG) (OTCQB: KRKNF) is a marine technology company providing complex subsea sensors, batteries, and robotic systems. Our high-resolution 3D acoustic imaging solutions and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans - safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken Robotics is headquartered in Canada and has offices in North and South America and Europe. Kraken is ranked as a Top 100 marine technology company by Marine Technology Reporter.

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "seek", "propose", "estimate", "expect", and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, business objectives, expected growth, results of operations, performance, business projects and opportunities and financial results. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provide (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, and the OTCQB has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

