Lifeist Wellness Inc.: Lifeist Explores Legal Options Regarding Hedge Fund Settlement

TORONTO, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. ("Lifeist" or the "Company") (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B0) (OTCMKTS: LFSWF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough ventures that transform human wellness, reports that management became aware of an unprecedented settlement between Anson Funds and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission dated June 11, 2024. Lifeist is in the process of carefully reviewing and considering the said settlement and examining all legal options with counsel. The Company will promptly report to shareholders at such time as we have made a determination with counsel. A copy of the settlement is publicly available at https://www.sec.gov/files/litigation/admin/2024/ia-6622.pdf.



"We were shocked and dismayed at the enumeration of the sanctioned activities in the SEC's published settlement order," said Meni Morim, CEO of Lifeist. "We have long suspected that something untoward might be happening in the market internals and trade patterns of our common shares but never had any concrete evidence thereof. Now that we do, we are exploring all options on behalf of shareholders."

Lifeist will formally update shareholders at such time as it has made a legal determination with counsel on how to proceed.

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Portfolio business units include: Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company developing and selling innovative products for cellular health; and CannMart, which operates a B2B wholesale distribution business facilitating recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards including for CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility producing high margin cannabis 2.0 products.

Information on Lifeist and its businesses can be accessed through the links below:

www.lifeist.com

https://wearemikra.com/

https://cannmart.com

Contact:

Meni Morim

CEO

Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Ph: 647-362-0390

Email: ir@lifeist.com

