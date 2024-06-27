Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
CEO im Interview: Große Pläne nach Weltklasse-Entdeckung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40A8Y | ISIN: CA53228D2059 | Ticker-Symbol: M5B0
Frankfurt
27.06.24
08:10 Uhr
0,039 Euro
-0,001
-2,03 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIFEIST WELLNESS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIFEIST WELLNESS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0400,05118:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.06.2024 13:06 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lifeist Wellness Inc.: Lifeist Explores Legal Options Regarding Hedge Fund Settlement

TORONTO, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. ("Lifeist" or the "Company") (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B0) (OTCMKTS: LFSWF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough ventures that transform human wellness, reports that management became aware of an unprecedented settlement between Anson Funds and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission dated June 11, 2024. Lifeist is in the process of carefully reviewing and considering the said settlement and examining all legal options with counsel. The Company will promptly report to shareholders at such time as we have made a determination with counsel. A copy of the settlement is publicly available at https://www.sec.gov/files/litigation/admin/2024/ia-6622.pdf.

"We were shocked and dismayed at the enumeration of the sanctioned activities in the SEC's published settlement order," said Meni Morim, CEO of Lifeist. "We have long suspected that something untoward might be happening in the market internals and trade patterns of our common shares but never had any concrete evidence thereof. Now that we do, we are exploring all options on behalf of shareholders."

Lifeist will formally update shareholders at such time as it has made a legal determination with counsel on how to proceed.

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Portfolio business units include: Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company developing and selling innovative products for cellular health; and CannMart, which operates a B2B wholesale distribution business facilitating recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards including for CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility producing high margin cannabis 2.0 products.

Information on Lifeist and its businesses can be accessed through the links below:

www.lifeist.com
https://wearemikra.com/
https://cannmart.com

Contact:
Meni Morim
CEO

Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Ph: 647-362-0390
Email: ir@lifeist.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Source: Lifeist Wellness Inc.


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.