Red Pine Exploration Inc.: Red Pine Intercepts Significant Mineralization at the Wawa Gold Project, including 3.10 g/t gold over 16.61 m including 40.20 g/t gold over 1.00 m

TORONTO, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the most recent assay results from 8 drill holes representing 1,881.40 metres ("m") of assayed drill core from the 2022-2024 resource expansion program at the Wawa Gold Project.



Since the resource expansion drilling program began in 2021, and with final compilation of the drilling assay database and geological domaining, an additional 60,000 m of drill core from 177 drill holes, distributed in 47,600 assay samples, will be considered for the upcoming mineral resource update with an effective database cut-off date of June 21, 2024.

In addition, the Company has 5,000 m of drill core distributed in 22 drill holes from the current drill program for which assays are pending and expects additional drilling results to follow over the coming months which will be reported, but not included, in the updated mineral resource estimate.

Drilling Highlights (Tables 1-3, Figures 1-3):

3.10 grams per tonne (" g/t ") gold over 16.61 m, including 40.20 g/t gold over 1.00 m in SD-24-520

") gold over 16.61 m, including 40.20 g/t gold over 1.00 m in SD-24-520 65.60 g/t gold over 1.12 m and 4.00 g/t gold over 2.20 m, including 7.47 g/t gold over 1.10 m in SD-24-521

2.43 g/t gold over 18.19 m, including 6.15 g/t gold over 1.26 m and 9.70 g/t gold over 2.75 m in SD-24-506

2.02 g/t gold over 8.39 m, including 4.66 g/t gold over 2.40 m in SD-24-508

Multiple intersections in the hanging wall of the Jubilee Shear in SD-24-521 that include 0.65 g/t gold over 5.42 m, 0.71 g/t gold over 4.11 m and 0.75 g/t gold over 2.55 m in shear zones and vein networks.



Paul Martin, Interim CEO and Chair of the Board of Red Pine commented: "The latest drill results continue to attest to the existence of significant mineralization in the Jubilee Shear, outside the limits of the former underground mineral resource1. Zones of near surface gold mineralization in the hanging wall of the Jubilee Shear continue to be intersected and are expected to contribute to reducing the stripping ratio under any proposed open pit scenario."

This news release contains the last assay results that will be considered in the upcoming mineral resource estimation for the Wawa Gold Project. We would like to acknowledge the work of Red Pine's team in Wawa and of Actlabs for enabling the rapid turnaround of drilling assay results, which allows for the inclusion of an increased number of samples in the accelerated and upcoming mineral resource estimation."

Discussion of Drill Results

In the Jubilee Shear System, the results of the exploration program indicate:

Significant mineralization remains outside the mined areas of the historical Jubilee Mine and in shear zones below the Jubilee Shear

Gold mineralization remains opens at depth in the Jubilee Shear down-dip and down-plunge of the existing mineral resource

Gold mineralization extends to surface beyond the northern extent of the existing mineral resource



In the hanging wall of the Jubilee Shear, the new results:

indicate the presence of sheared vein networks above the Jubilee Shear

Extend mineralization in shear zones above the Jubilee Shear

Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures

Improvements have been added to the Company's QA/QC protocols under the direction of the recently appointed new Chair of the Technical Committee and the incoming President and Chief Executive Officer.

Drill core samples are transported in security sealed bags for analyses to Actlabs in Ancaster, Ontario. Individual samples are labelled, placed in plastic sample bags and sealed. Groups of samples are then placed into durable rice bags and shipped. HQ core assays were obtained 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or by 1-kilogram screen fire assay. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected for samples anticipated to contain coarse gold and for all the samples with results greater or equal to 2.25 g/t gold for fire-assaying with a AA finish. The residual coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage for a period if further work or verification is needed.

As part of its updated and independently reviewed QA/QC program, Red Pine inserts external gold standards (low to high grade) and blanks every 20 samples, and routinely insert blanks immediately after samples with visible gold. Quarter core duplicates are routinely inserted to evaluate the natural variability of gold mineralization. Assay certificates are sent to at least two members of the senior management team, and they are directly accessible from the WebLIMS portal of Actlabs.

Table 1 - In and below the Jubilee Shear System (Figures 1 to 3) Hole From To Length Gold Zone (#) (m) (m) (m)* (g/t) (name) SD-24-506 260.43 278.62 18.19 2.43 Jubilee Shear Including 260.43 261.69 1.26 6.15 and 264.12 266.87 2.75 9.70 SD-24-508 230.96 239.35 8.39 2.02 Jubilee Shear Including 230.96 233.36 2.40 4.66 243.33 244.78 1.47 1.97 263.53 268.29 4.76 0.83 330.88 331.90 1.02 5.89 Below Jubilee Shear 338.63 339.69 1.06 1.43 SD-24-509A 156.27 163.92 7.65 0.74 Jubilee Shear Including 161.16 162.45 1.29 2.73 171.35 172.57 1.22 1.08 SD-24-510 151.57 152.59 1.02 0.93 Jubilee Shear 157.10 160.4 3.30 0.45 SD-24-520 126.43 143.15 16.61 3.10 Jubilee Shear Including 142.15 143.15 1.00 40.20 231.32 232.32 1.00 1.17 Below Jubilee Shear SD-24-521 78.60 80.80 2.20 4.00 Jubilee Shear Including 79.70 80.80 1.10 7.47 97.60 99.00 1.40 1.47 112.45 113.57 1.12 65.60 212.86 214.05 1.19 8.18 Below Jubilee Shear

*Intercepts are calculated using a 0.40 g/t gold cut-off and a maximum of 5 m of internal dilution with no capping applied and are reported over core lengths. True width is estimated to vary between 75 to 95% of the reported core length.

Table 2 - Hanging wall of the Jubilee Shear (Figures 1 to 3) Hole From To Length Gold Zone (#) (m) (m) (m)* (g/t) (name) SD-22-382 290.41 291.89 1.48 0.57 Shear Zone and Vein Network SD-24-503A 30.47 34.15 3.68 0.56 Shear Zone and Vein Network 50.40 51.60 1.20 0.57 Shear Zone 136.80 138.10 1.30 1.91 Shear Zone SD-24-521 8.72 14.14 5.42 0.65 Vein Network 51.35 55.46 4.11 0.71 Shear Zone and Vein Network

59.30 61.85 2.55 0.75

*Intercepts are calculated using a 0.40 g/t gold cut-off grade and a maximum of 5 m of internal dilution with no capping applied and are reported over core lengths. True width is estimated to vary between 20 to 90% of the reported core length depending on the mineralization types defining the intersected gold zones.

Table 3 - Drill hole location Hole (#) UTM E UTM N Elevation Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) SD-22-382 668750 5317240 393.2 297.0 -73.5 422 SD-24-503A 668584 5316354 380.6 329.7 -58.5 465 SD-24-506 668438 5316411 376.4 335.5 -47.6 384 SD-24-508 668444 5316407 376.8 313.0 -47.1 381 SD-24-509A 668107 5316106 379.6 321.0 -72.3 279 SD-24-510 668106 5316106 379.6 321.0 -45.3 291 SD-24-520 668225 5316466 379.3 310.9 -62.7 258 SD-24-521 668207 5316532 379.4 315.0 -61.2 222



Qualified Person

Jean-Francois Montreuil, P.Geo. and Vice President, Exploration of Red Pine and the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Red Pine Exploration Inc.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. is a gold exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RPX" and on the OTCQB Markets under the symbol "RDEXF".

The Wawa Gold Project is in the Michipicoten Greenstone Belt of Ontario, a region that has seen major investment by several producers in the last five years. Its land package hosts numerous historic gold mines and is over 7000 hectares in size. Red Pine is building a strong position as a major mineral exploration and development player in the Michipicoten region.

For more information about the Company, visit www.redpineexp.com

1 National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Wawa Gold Project, Brian Thomas P.Geo. Golder Associates Ltd, report effective August 18, 2021.

Figure 1 - Location of Diamond Drilling Results



Figure 2- 3D View of Diamond Drilling Results





Figure 3 - Section view of Diamond Drilling Results within and around the Jubilee Shear Zone





