Charging Robotics Inc.: Charging Robotics Secures First Commercial Order for EV Wireless Charging Systems in Automatic Car Parks

Tel Aviv, Israel, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charging Robotics Inc. (OTC: CHEV), announces the receipt of its first commercial order for the deployment of its wireless charging system designed for automatic parking facilities. This order comes from Parking Design Ltd (Parking Design), a leading innovator in developing and designing state-of-the-art parking solutions. This collaboration marks an important progress in the evolution of automated parking and electric vehicles (EV) charging technologies.

The purchase order is for a first batch of 12 systems, capable of wireless charging. This innovation ensures that several EVs can be charged at the same time, significantly improving the efficiency and convenience of automatic parking facilities.

The order is scheduled to be fulfilled throughout 2025, ensuring that the systems are fully operational and integrated into Parking Design's facilities within the year.

According to a research report by market.us The global Automated Parking System (APS) market was valued at USD 1.8 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow by USD 5.2 Billion in 2032. Between 2023 and 2032, this market is estimated to register a CAGR of 11.4%.

Charging Robotics' system leverages machine learning and AI algorithms to manage EV charging in automatic parking facilities efficiently. This technology addresses the increasing demand for electricity by prioritizing and optimizing the charging sequence for electric vehicles (EVs) based on various parameters, such as planned departure times, vehicle types, and individual driving habits.

Recently, Charging Robotics installed its wireless charging system under a pilot project in an automatic parking facility in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Hovav Gilan, CEO of Charging Robotics, stated, "We are thrilled to achieve this significant milestone with our first commercial order from Parking Design. Our innovative system optimizes energy use and enhances the overall functionality of automatic parking facilities."

Parking Design specializes in innovative parking solutions, providing comprehensive designs that maximize space efficiency and improve user convenience. This collaboration with Charging Robotics is set to revolutionize how EVs are managed and charged within automated parking environments, ensuring sustainability and operational excellence.

Charging Robotics is developing various automatic wireless charging solutions such as robotic and stationary charging systems for EVs. Robotic solutions are intended to offer the driver the ability to initiate charging by use of a simple smartphone app that instructs an autonomous robot, which navigates under the EV for access and charging capabilities. Our stationary systems offer various charging solutions, including in automatic car parks where the company's system allowing EVs to charge in places where drivers can't connect plugs to sockets. For further information, visit: https://www.chargingrobotics.com/

