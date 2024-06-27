Citycon Treasure B.V.: Citycon Treasury B.V. Announces Home Member State Election

Company Announcement
Citycon Treasury B.V.
Hullenbergweg 300, 1101 BV Amsterdam, The Netherlands
(the "Issuer")
AMSTERDAM, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Re: Citycon Treasury B.V. - Home Member State Election
The Issuer hereby elects Ireland as its Home Member State for the purposes of the Transparency Directive.
For further information please contact:
Sakari Järvelä
Hullenbergweg 300,
Amsterdam,
the Netherlands
Tel: + 31 20 2170926
Email: sakari.jarvela@citycon.com
Website: https://www.citycon.com/investors/financing/citycon-treasury-bv
