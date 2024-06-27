Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
CEO im Interview: Große Pläne nach Weltklasse-Entdeckung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PFV6 | ISIN: FI4000369947 | Ticker-Symbol: TY2B
München
27.06.24
08:06 Uhr
3,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CITYCON OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CITYCON OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,8504,01818:54
PR Newswire
27.06.2024 18:30 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Citycon Treasure B.V.: Citycon Treasury B.V. Announces Home Member State Election

Company Announcement
Citycon Treasury B.V.
Hullenbergweg 300, 1101 BV Amsterdam, The Netherlands
(the "Issuer")

AMSTERDAM, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Re: Citycon Treasury B.V. - Home Member State Election

The Issuer hereby elects Ireland as its Home Member State for the purposes of the Transparency Directive.

For further information please contact:

Sakari Järvelä
Hullenbergweg 300,
Amsterdam,
the Netherlands
Tel: + 31 20 2170926
Email: sakari.jarvela@citycon.com

Website: https://www.citycon.com/investors/financing/citycon-treasury-bv

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/citycon-treasury-bv-announces-home-member-state-election-302184781.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.