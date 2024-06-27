ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. Announces Assignment of Quoting and Trading Symbols by FINRA

Kennesaw, GA, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. ("ShoulderUp" or the "Company") today announced that on June 26, 2024, it was assigned the trading symbols SUAC, SUACU and SUACW for its common stock, units and warrants, respectively, by FINRA. As a result, the Company's common stock, units and warrants may be quoted and traded in the market for unlisted securities (i.e., the over-the-counter market).

About ShoulderUp

ShoulderUp is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.



No Offer or Solicitation

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding the Company's common stock, units and warrants trading over-the-counter, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and initial public offering prospectus. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

ShoulderUp Contact:

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp, 125 Townpark Drive, Suite 300, Kennesaw, GA 30144, (650) 276-7040.