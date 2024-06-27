Kobe Japanese Steakhouse: Kobé Steakhouse Celebrates 40 Years as Florida's Favorite Teppanyaki Restaurant

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / Orlando's Kobé Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse is gearing up to celebrate 40 years of delicious and fun-filled dining. With 13 locations spanning Central Florida and Tampa, the family-owned Teppanyaki restaurant has become a Florida restaurant staple that tourists and locals flock to each year. Kobé Steakhouse brings countless family and friends together through an interactive dining experience, where skilled chefs cook Japanese cuisine up close on an open stove with a theatrical flair, eliciting plenty of laughter and rumbling stomachs.

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse Celebrates 40 Years

"So much has changed over the decades," said Mr. Chan Nguyen, owner of Kobé Steakhouse. "But our desire to create a destination full of life and ignite happiness in all those who dine with us remains the 'Kobe Way' of how we do things at our company. These past 40 years have exceeded our expectations."

As for the future of Kobé Steakhouse, Mr. Nguyen and the Kobé team have no plans of slowing down. With their newest location off of West 192 in Kissimmee, their mission of providing a premium Japanese dining experience to communities across Florida remains the same. With menu updates, daily promotions and specials, and a top-tier rewards program, Kobé has something for everyone.

No matter which location you choose to dine at this summer, Kobé Steakhouse promises a customized dining experience perfect for creating memories with family and friends.

"As I reflect on these years gone by, I'm reminded of every individual who has contributed to Kobé's journey," said Mr. Nguyen. "From our dedicated past and present employees who shape our strong company culture to our supportive community business partners, and our cherished customers whose unwavering support fuels our growth. They are all the backbone of our business. We are proud to serve them."

Help the Kobé family celebrate four decades of business! Beginning July 8th, dine in and enjoy a teppanyaki dining experience at any location with their $40 Kobé Anniversary Menu. The limited-time menu also includes an option to add on 6oz of Premium A5 Grade Japanese Wagyu Beef for only $60.

Follow Kobé on Instagram @Kobesteakhouse to find out more about their 40th Anniversary promotions, including an Instagram Giveaway.

