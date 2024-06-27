Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
CEO im Interview: Große Pläne nach Weltklasse-Entdeckung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143YN | ISIN: GB00BYX3WZ24 | Ticker-Symbol: 5HU
Frankfurt
27.06.24
09:13 Uhr
0,009 Euro
-0,001
-5,56 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEMOGENYX PHARMACEUTICALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEMOGENYX PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
27.06.2024 18:50 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Result of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO) is pleased to announce that, at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands. The numbers of proxy votes for each resolution submitted prior to the meeting are presented below.

Proxy Voting Results

Ordinary Resolutions

Votes for

% of votes cast for

Votes Against

% of votes cast against

Total votes cast

Total votes cast as % of ISC (1)

Votes with-held (2)

1. To receive and adopt the Company's annual accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023.

172,981,350

99.89

189,346

0.11

173,170,696

12.91

804,255

2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report which is set out in the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts.

155,914,909

90.14

17,056,623

9.86

172,971,532

12.89

1,003,419

3. To re-appoint Sir Marc Feldmann as a Director of the Company.

168,819,296

97.51

4,316,573

2.49

173,135,869

12.90

839,082

4. To re-appoint PKF Littlejohn LLP as auditor of the Company to hold office until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

156,805,252

99.10

1,429,684

0.90

158,234,936

11.79

15,740,015

5.? To authorise the Audit Committee to agree the auditor's remuneration?.

157,329,629

90.99

15,576,903

9.01

172,906,532

12.89

1,068,419

6. To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to section 551 of the Companies Act 2006.?

153,328,931

88.71

19,513,766

11.29

172,842,697

12.88

1,132,254

Special Resolutions

Votes for

% of votes cast for

Votes against

% of votes cast against

Total votes cast

Total votes cast as % of ISC (1)

Votes with-held (2)

7. To disapply pre-emption rights under section 570 of the Companies Act 2006.

152,661,902

88.30

20,235,808

11.70

172,897,710

12.89

1,077,241

8. To approve for calling of general meetings (other than AGMs) on 14 days' notice.

172,081,747

99.38

1,080,015

0.62

173,161,762

12.91

813,189

(1) The Company's issued share capital ("ISC") on 25 June 2024, being the date on which members had to be entered in the register of members of the Company in order to be entitled to attend and vote at the meeting, was 1,341,815,988 ordinary shares.

(2) A 'vote withheld' in respect of any resolution is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against it.

A copy of the resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc https://hemogenyx.com
Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder headquarters@hemogenyx.com
Peter Redmond, Director peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470
Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl
Peterhouse Capital Limited Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930
Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.