Loti AI Announces Successful Seed Fundraising Round, Raising $5.15M

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / Loti AI, a leader in online protection solutions for public figures, is proud to announce the successful completion of its seed fundraising round, raising a total of $5.15 million. This round was led by FUSE, with participation from Bling Capital, K5 Tokyo Black, Ensemble, and AlphaEdison.





Loti AI is building the safety infrastructure for the generative AI revolution, ensuring individuals and brands can harness AI as they see fit while protecting from misuses of their identity. Loti's Watchtower product is designed to help remove deepfakes and impersonator accounts, ensuring the integrity and authenticity of online identities. Additionally, Loti's Enforce product ensures that likenesses are used according to contract, providing a robust solution for protecting personal and professional image rights. With its sophisticated takedown system, Loti AI can find and remove unauthorized content with 95% effectiveness within one day, offering unparalleled online protection to clients.

"We are thrilled to have found the right partners to help us go to market," said Luke Arrigoni, CEO of Loti AI. "Their support will enable us to expand our offerings and continue to develop innovative solutions to tackle the growing challenges of deepfake and impersonation threats, as well as other unauthorized uses of personal images and voices."

Loti AI protects public figures from online threats, specializing in deepfake and impersonation detection. Founded in 2022, we offer Watchtower for content removal and Enforce for likeness protection. For more information, please visit GoLoti.com.

FUSE is an early stage venture capital firm focused on backing early stage technology businesses founded in Seattle and the broader Pacific Northwest. FUSE manages over $420M across two early stage venture firms and has made over 35 investments since being founded in 2020.

Bling Capital is an early stage venture fund founded in 2018 by Ben Ling, a former product executive at Google, Facebook, and YouTube. Since inception, Bling Capital has backed over 100 companies that have collectively raised over $2B. Bling Capital offers a unique Product Council of 100+ top executives as resources to its portfolio companies. We are honored to have been featured by TechCrunch as "The VCs that Founders Love the Most" and Ben Ling was recently ranked #5 on the 2024 Forbes Midas Seed List.

