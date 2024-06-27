Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.06.2024
CEO im Interview: Große Pläne nach Weltklasse-Entdeckung
GlobeNewswire
27.06.2024 19:10 Uhr
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: PALLAS AIR OYJ: REDUCTION OF THE QUANTITY OF SHARES, CHANGE OF ISIN CODE AND DIRECTED ISSUE WITHOUT CONSIDERATION

EXCHANGE NOTICE 27 JUNE 2024 SHARES



Reduction of the quantity of company's shares without reducing share capital by
redemption of company's own shares, in such a way that each current 100 shares
of the company shall correspond to 1 share of the company after the
arrangements related to the reduction of the quantity of company's shares are
completed. The ISIN code of Pallas Air Oyj shares will be changed from
FI4000518386 to FI4000575048. 

Concurrently with the reverse share split and thereto-related redemption of
shares, a directed share issue will be executed in which Company's new shares
are conveyed without compensation to the effect that the number of shares in
each shareholders' book-entry account is made divisible by 100. Concurrently
with the conveyance of shares, the Company will on the Reverse Split Date
redeem without compensation 99 shares for each 100 existing shares. The shares
redeemed without compensation in connection with the reduction of number of
shares will be cancelled immediately after the redemption. The reverse share
split does not affect the company's equity. 

The changes will be valid in the trading system of Nasdaq Helsinki as of 28
June 2024 presuming that the arrangements will be entered into the trade
register on 28 June 2024. 



Identifiers as of 28 June 2024

Trading code: PALLAS

New ISIN code: FI4000575048

Orderbook ID: 255230

Number of shares: 1,286,262

The orderbook PALLAS (ID 255230) will be flushed.



Nasdaq Helsinki, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
