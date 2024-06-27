Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: PALLAS AIR OYJ: REDUCTION OF THE QUANTITY OF SHARES, CHANGE OF ISIN CODE AND DIRECTED ISSUE WITHOUT CONSIDERATION

EXCHANGE NOTICE 27 JUNE 2024 SHARES Reduction of the quantity of company's shares without reducing share capital by redemption of company's own shares, in such a way that each current 100 shares of the company shall correspond to 1 share of the company after the arrangements related to the reduction of the quantity of company's shares are completed. The ISIN code of Pallas Air Oyj shares will be changed from FI4000518386 to FI4000575048. Concurrently with the reverse share split and thereto-related redemption of shares, a directed share issue will be executed in which Company's new shares are conveyed without compensation to the effect that the number of shares in each shareholders' book-entry account is made divisible by 100. Concurrently with the conveyance of shares, the Company will on the Reverse Split Date redeem without compensation 99 shares for each 100 existing shares. The shares redeemed without compensation in connection with the reduction of number of shares will be cancelled immediately after the redemption. The reverse share split does not affect the company's equity. The changes will be valid in the trading system of Nasdaq Helsinki as of 28 June 2024 presuming that the arrangements will be entered into the trade register on 28 June 2024. Identifiers as of 28 June 2024 Trading code: PALLAS New ISIN code: FI4000575048 Orderbook ID: 255230 Number of shares: 1,286,262 The orderbook PALLAS (ID 255230) will be flushed. Nasdaq Helsinki, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260