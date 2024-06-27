Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of APFC Coin (APFC) on June 27, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the APFC/USDT trading pair, which went live already.





APFC Coin (APFC) is a cryptocurrency backed by APF GROUP assets, designed to merge the stability of Czech Republic agricultural land prices with innovative digital asset investments.

Introducing APFC Coin: Merging Agricultural Stability with Digital Innovation

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of APFC Coin (APFC), a revolutionary cryptocurrency introduced by APF Digital Agrifund CR s.r.o., a subsidiary of the APF GROUP. This innovative digital asset is uniquely backed by the stable and appreciating value of agricultural land in the Czech Republic. By leveraging the solidity of traditional agricultural investments with the dynamic potential of cryptocurrency, APFC Coin aims to provide investors with a secure yet progressive financial instrument.

The primary purpose of APFC Coin is to raise funds through an Initial Coin Offering (ICO), which will be utilized to acquire agricultural land and invest in agriculture-related securities and other cryptocurrencies. This dual investment strategy not only capitalizes on the stability of land prices but also seeks to explore the high-growth opportunities within the digital asset market. As a result, APFC Coin offers a balanced investment approach, mitigating risks while enhancing potential returns.

Moreover, APF Digital Agrifund CR s.r.o. is committed to maintaining transparency and trust with its investors. Although it operates independently from the Czech National Bank (CNB) supervision and its funds are not legally insured, the backing of APF GROUP's substantial assets provides a solid foundation. Investors are encouraged to consult legal experts for tailored advice, ensuring compliance with financial regulations and making informed investment decisions.

About APFC Token

Based on ERC20, APFC has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000). APFC token distribution is as follows: 50% for ICO, 20% for APF Group reserves, 15% for team and advisors, 10% for partnerships and ecosystem development, and 5% for marketing and community incentives. The APFC token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on June 27, 2024. Investors who are interested in APFC can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 10 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

